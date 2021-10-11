How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health

Right up front: If you have experienced any kind of eating disorder, I do not recommend intermittent fasting. If you’re dealing with depression or anxiety, I advise speaking with a healthcare practitioner before you undergo a fasting plan. It's important to recognize that while intermittent fasting can be a powerful tool, it's not necessarily the best (or only choice) for everyone.

If you do want to give it a try, but are worried about it being too stressful, I recommend starting with a 12-hour fast. Make this easy on yourself. Wrap up dinner by 7 p.m., close down the kitchen for the evening, and then push breakfast forward the next morning. You will still get all the benefits of intermittent fasting—just at a pace that's right for you and your body.

Can you go till 9 a.m. without breakfast? Score! You’ve created a 14-hour fasting window—and the great thing is you’ll be sleeping for 8 or 9 of those hours. As your body feels more comfortable with fasting, you can experiment with different types of fasting, to see what works best for you. Just be sure to be mindful of the approach and periodically check in with yourself, to ensure it's not taking a negative toll on your mind or mental health.