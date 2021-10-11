 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
How To Do Intermittent Fasting To Help (Not Hurt) Your Mental Health

How To Do Intermittent Fasting To Help (Not Hurt) Your Mental Health

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller By JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller
JJ Virgin is a certified nutrition specialist, board certified holistic nutritionist, certified exercise physiologist, and New York Times best-selling author.
How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 11, 2021 — 11:31 AM

Every day, we’re learning more about the benefits of fasting, and the list continues to grow!

It's hardly a new trend—people have been fasting (alternating periods of eating with not eating) as a cultural and healing practice for centuries. Lately, the emphasis has expanded to include weight management, immune support, brain health, inflammation reduction, and so much more.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Likewise, researchers at Johns Hopkins University report that intermittent fasting may improve heart health, thinking and memory, and physical performance. Fasting can also support the trillions of bacteria in your gut, which in turn promotes immune health. After all, about 70% of your immune system is in your gut.

Many of my clients tell me how amazing they feel when they fast, once they’ve gotten over the initial hurdle of adapting to this eating lifestyle. But there's still one concern I often hear from those who are still on the fence about it: "I want all the benefits of fasting, but I'm worried it will hijack my mental health." 

Advertisement

How to avoid messing with your mental health while intermittent fasting.

Right up front: If you have experienced any kind of eating disorder, I do not recommend intermittent fasting. If you’re dealing with depression or anxiety, I advise speaking with a healthcare practitioner before you undergo a fasting plan. It's important to recognize that while intermittent fasting can be a powerful tool, it's not necessarily the best (or only choice) for everyone.

If you do want to give it a try, but are worried about it being too stressful, I recommend starting with a 12-hour fast. Make this easy on yourself. Wrap up dinner by 7 p.m., close down the kitchen for the evening, and then push breakfast forward the next morning. You will still get all the benefits of intermittent fasting—just at a pace that's right for you and your body.

Can you go till 9 a.m. without breakfast? Score! You’ve created a 14-hour fasting window—and the great thing is you’ll be sleeping for 8 or 9 of those hours. As your body feels more comfortable with fasting, you can experiment with different types of fasting, to see what works best for you. Just be sure to be mindful of the approach and periodically check in with yourself, to ensure it's not taking a negative toll on your mind or mental health.

Remember, there can be mental health benefits to intermittent fasting, too.

If you're questioning the mental health impacts of intermittent fasting, it's important to know that IF may have some benefits for your mind, too. In fact, research shows that intermittent fasting can be a powerful mood-booster.

Fasting also triggers an important process called autophagy. Autophagy is like "spring cleaning" for your body: getting rid of old, damaged cells and making room for new, healthy ones so we can keep functioning at peak levels. It's especially important in the brain, since autophagy helps to helps clear out damaged proteins and promote brain health.

In his book Life Lessons from a Brain Surgeon, Rahul Jandial, M.D., Ph.D. talks about how—and more importantly, why—he's made intermittent fasting a part of his daily routine. "Intermittent hunger clears the mind, awakens the senses, and improves brain functioning,” he says. "Going without food for even a day increases your brain's natural growth factors, which support the survival and growth of neurons." 

Immune support, inflammation reduction, plus a brain and mood boost? You can see why fasting can be such a powerful tool in your well-being arsenal. Just be sure to choose the type of fast that works best for you and your body. 

Advertisement
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast...
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Your Metabolism
Check out Boost Your Metabolism
View the class
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo
This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year

Abby Moore
The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year
Integrative Health

Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

Sarah Regan
Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution
Beauty

This 2-Step Facial Massage Can Help Smooth Away Laugh Lines & Firm The Skin

Jamie Schneider
This 2-Step Facial Massage Can Help Smooth Away Laugh Lines & Firm The Skin
Love

If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual

Stephanie Barnes
If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs
Beauty

3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)

Alexandra Engler
3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)
Climate Change

The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom

Emma Loewe
The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom
Beauty

This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home

Alexandra Engler
This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Mental Health

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-do-intermittent-fasting-without-it-hurting-your-mental-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!