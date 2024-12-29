Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Wake Up Stressed? This Biohacker Says You Should Drink Salt Water In The A.M.

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 29, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
himalayan salt
Image by Maria Altynbaeva | Stocksy
December 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ever wake up feeling on edge? It's exceptionally frustrating: The morning should be an opportunity for peace and stillness before taking on the day, no? A stretch or two to wake up your muscles, a skin care routine to nourish your complexion, a coffee ritual to rouse your senses.

But sometimes you may awaken to anxiety rather than the cheerful melody of birdsong—and if this happens more often than not, you might be wondering how to get your morning routine back to bliss. 

Turns out, this is a very common place to find yourself in. And according to professional biohacker Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof and author of Fast This Way, there's a pretty simple measure that can help your early-bird woes: "When you wake up in the morning, take a pinch of Himalayan sea salt, put it in water, and drink it," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast.

The link between salt water and stress levels

Let's chat about cortisol, your lovely stress hormone that also affects blood sugar, blood pressure, and inflammation. The hormone is at its highest right when you wake up1, in order to give you a kick of energy to start the day. "You have to have more blood pressure, so you don't pass out," Asprey says. 

In a perfect world, this hormone would offer a boost of energy so you don't feel sluggish or groggy come the a.m. But, alas, so many of us face chronic levels of stress already—so that natural uptick in cortisol? It can cause exacerbated levels of stress, especially in the morning when the hormone is at its peak. 

So here's where salt comes into play: A little sprinkle, says Asprey, can potentially lower your cortisol levels a bit—just enough to where you still gain the kick of energy without feeling overwhelmed or anxious. In fact, research has shown that increased salt intake can effectively lower blood cortisol levels2. Of course, you don't want to be drinking gallons of salty water—just a dash in your bedside glass is more than enough, Asprey says. We should also note that it's best to consume high-quality salt (like Himalayan, Redmond, or sea salt). These types of salt are chock-full of healthy minerals—like iron, magnesium, and zinc3—as opposed to table salt, which experts say doesn't really do much for you.

The result? A regulated stress response that may even last beyond early hours: "You can actually feel better all day from that, and it's pretty easy to do," says Asprey. 

The takeaway

Feeling stressed out in the morning is super common (deemed "morning anxiety"), and there's much you can do to combat it if it bothers you—experts have also recommended eating a protein-rich snack before bed and engaging in a gratitude practice to wake up feeling more calm. But drinking a bit of salt water is such a simple trick that we might as well try it, too. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.