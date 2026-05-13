The study's findings line up with a well-known model of how insomnia becomes a long-term problem. According to this model, insomnia often starts with a combination of a natural tendency toward sleep trouble (like being a light sleeper or having high stress reactivity) paired with a triggering event (like menopause or nighttime hot flashes). But what keeps insomnia going are the habits and thought patterns that develop afterward: spending more time in bed trying to force sleep, worrying about not sleeping, and starting to associate the bed with stress rather than rest.