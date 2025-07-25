Advertisement
Say Goodbye To Sleepless Nights With This 7-Day Sleep Strategy
If you've ever had a few nights of bad sleep and worried, “What if this becomes my new normal?”—you’re not alone. Recent research suggests that one simple program may stop those sleepless nights from spiraling into chronic insomnia.
The early days of insomnia matter
Acute insomnia, defined as lasting from 3 days to 3 months, can easily become chronic if left unaddressed. Recognizing this, researchers set out to test whether a one-week internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) program could make a lasting impact.
The randomized controlled trial1 included participants experiencing acute insomnia. Half received the CBT-I program, while the other half did not receive any active treatment.
Sleep deeper in one week
After 12 weeks, the group that completed the one-week CBT-I course experienced a 50% lower incidence of chronic insomnia. They also saw improvements in sleep-related issues, including:
- Reduced daytime sleepiness
- Less pre-sleep anxiety
- Better sleep hygiene
- Lower depressive symptoms
- Enhanced mental and physical well-being
Although the intervention was brief, the benefits were measurable and significant, suggesting that early intervention can be a powerful tool to prevent long-term sleep issues.
The takeaway
If your sleep has recently taken a hit, you don’t need to panic—or resign yourself to sleepless nights. This research offers hope that relief is possible in as little as a week, especially when you take action early with science-backed tools like CBT-I. Your best rest might be just a few days away.