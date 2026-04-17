Is It Better To Snack Or To Avoid Snacking Altogether? An RD Weighs In
Snacking tends to get a bad reputation, but it’s not inherently a bad habit. In fact, thoughtful snacks can play an important role in supporting steady energy, balanced blood sugar, and overall nutrient intake throughout the day.
For many people, snacks are what make it realistic to meet daily nutrition needs. Trying to squeeze 100+ grams of protein and 25 to 38 grams of fiber (the daily recommended amount) into just three meals can feel overwhelming, especially on busy days when meals aren’t .
A well-built snack helps bridge the gap between meals so hunger doesn’t build to the point where anything within reach starts to look appealing. So, how do you build a healthy snack?
Focus on fiber & protein
When building (or recommending) a snack, one simple guideline makes a big difference: aim for at least 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.
That combination tends to be enough to actually make a dent in hunger. Protein supports satiety and helps maintain lean muscle, while fiber slows digestion and supports more stable blood sugar levels. This study specifically found that snacks higher in protein1 tend to have strongest satiety effects, especially compared to those dominated by refined carbohydrates.
Snack quality matters too. And snacks that are centered around whole foods, specifically avocados, almonds, and pistachios, can improve measures of cardiometabolic health (triglycerides, LDL, and blood sugar) and diversity of the gut microbiome.
RELATED READ: 5 Foods That Help You Stay Fuller, Longer
Frequent grazing is a sign that something is missing
Excessive snackiness or a proclivity to just graze throughout the day is often a sign that something’s off at meals. Primarily, it indicates that meals that fall short on protein or fiber, rely too heavily on refined carbohydrates, or are spaced too far apart.
"The first thing I often recommend to keep evening cravings at bay is to remain consistent with other meals throughout the day," Maeson Temple, RDN, L.D., CNSC previously told mindbodygreen. "Making sure to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner (or even an afternoon snack) will prevent an increased appetite later in the evening."
When meals are more balanced (and eaten at fairly consistent times) snacks start to feel more intentional rather than reactive.
RELATED READ: 5 Daily Habits That Help Curb Late-Night Cravings
The takeaway
Planned snacks can help prevent the kind of extreme hunger that makes it harder to make nourishing choices. Instead of reaching for whatever is fastest or most convenient, having a few go-to options (like these) ready can make balanced snacking feel effortless.
Having trouble getting enough protein? These whey protein powders make a great addition to meals or snacks.