According to Artschwager, if there's one thing you can do to help your dating life in 2023, it's to actually take a step back from prioritizing it. That might not be what you wanted to hear, but hear her out.

"We often think of 'working on our dating life' or pursuing partnership as the actual dating, like swiping and going out and meeting people—but I'm a huge proponent of actually clearing the decks for the first few weeks of January, or even the whole month, and not swiping, but actually going back in and recalibrating, and reflecting on the past year," Artschwager tells mbg.

During this time of reflection, she says, you can assess what worked and what didn't in your relationships (or lack thereof) in 2022, and what you'd like to change in 2023.

"My one piece of advice is to just give yourself the space to say, 'Okay, I'm not going to swipe, even if it's a week or two weeks' time, and I'm going to dedicate myself to taking stock of what things have been like," she adds.

And here's why it's so important.