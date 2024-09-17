Advertisement
11 High-Energy Trampoline Exercises That Actually Make Cardio Fun
Whether you're just beginning your fitness journey or have been working out for years, it's only natural that there will come waves where you're more motivated to hit the gym than other times. One of the best ways to ensure exercise becomes a habit that you actually stick to is by finding the forms that spark joy and get you excited.
When it comes to cardio, the options are practically endless: running, swimming, HIIT, and walking are just the beginning of what you can tap into to build cardiovascular strength and generally improve your quality of life. But if you're really looking to have fun when you workout, may we suggest a trampoline workout? That's right, it's not just for kids anymore.
We rounded up 11 exercises that effortlessly elevate your heart rate and help you get your sweat on while tapping into your inner child. Why should exercise be a chore when you can break out the trampoline?
For an even more curated workout, follow along with the 10-minute stability workout above.
Staggered Squat
Demonstrated by Jessica Aronoff.
- Lift your left foot onto your elevated surface.
- Push down evenly through both feet as you hinge at your hips and lower down (note how it engages your muscles differently).
- Engage your glutes, zip your belly away from your thighs, and keep your chest proud and shoulders down as you rise back up. Be sure to squeeze your glutes at the top.
- Try pressing your hands together as you lower down to engage your back, too.
- Complete 20 reps, then pulse at the bottom of your squat for 20 reps.
Staggered Squat + Stabilizing Balance
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Start in a staggered squat position. Complete three pulses at the bottom of your squat.
- Then, at the top, press through your elevated foot, shifting your weight into that standing leg. Then lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long to the side.
- Balance here for a moment, then come back down to the bottom of your squat.
- Continue for 20 reps.
Balance + Abductor Lift
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Start by shifting your weight into your elevated foot, balancing here.
- Lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long.
- Slowly, with control, lower that lifted leg to touch your elevated surface.
- Then, lift it back to start.
- Continue for 20 reps. Then repeat the first three movements on the opposite side.
Moving Plank
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on the elevated surface and toes on the ground. Keep your shoulders over your wrists, squeeze your glutes tight, and zip your belly button in and back.
- Slowly and with control, lower your right elbow and forearm down to the surface, then your left.
- Reverse the movement, come onto your left hand, then right hand.
- Continue for 10 reps.
(Note: Try to maintain stillness through your hips. If your hips are dipping, try bringing your feet wider for more stability.)
Spinal Roll
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on an elevated surface.
- Push through your hands, press your hips back, and reach your tailbone up into your downward dog position, bringing your heart toward your quads.
- Then, scoop your lower belly up and roll your body forward back into a plank, stacking shoulders over wrists. Find a nice juicy stretch through this movement.
- Complete 10 reps.
Bounce Down
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Standing on your trampoline, hinge at your hips, and lower down slightly into a partial squat.
- Hop your heels a fraction of an inch off the trampoline. Then, drive down through your heels, and lift your knees up as you rebound.
- Allow your arms to swing forward and back with ease.
- Keep your core engaged, pulling your belly button in toward your spine.
Jack
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- From a bounce down position, jump your feet to the edges of your trampoline, and allow your arms to swing out to the sides at the same time.
- Then bring your arms and feet back to the starting position at the same time.
- Confidently take up space on your trampoline as you continue this movement.
Double Jack
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Complete the same movement as a jack, but complete an extra bounce in each position.
- Think about lifting your knees, and driving through your heels (rather than jumping high).
- Focus on scooping your lower belly in a little extra at each bounce.
Scissor
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- From your bounce down position, bring your right foot forward and left foot back on the trampoline.
- Switch your feet, bringing one foot in front of the other. Allow your arms to swing forward and back, in opposition with your feet.
- Remember to keep the back of your legs engaged, and drive through your heels.
- Continue alternating.
Double Scissor
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- Complete the same movement as scissor, but find an extra bounce in each position.
- At each extra bounce, remember to scoop your lower belly in, keeping your abs engaged.
Surf Twist
Demonstrated by Aronoff.
- From a bounce down position, twist to the right at your waist.
- Keep your shoulders facing forward, as you twist your arms in opposition to your waist. Imagine pushing your hip against your arm.
- Continue rotating at your waistline, like you're wringing out a towel.
- Repeat in the opposite direction.
