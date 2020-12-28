If there's ever been a year to test our relationships, it was 2020. Many couples found themselves needing to learn how to spend a lot more time around each other, negotiate alone time, manage unfathomable amounts of new responsibilities with kids learning from home, and more. Meanwhile, many single people faced the rise of video dating, socially distanced dates, and overwhelming loneliness.

But despite all the unprecedented challenges we faced this year, our relationships continue to be worth maintaining. Relationships are the stable ground from which we're able to steady ourselves and face the rest of our lives. Even the dating process itself is one of the few areas of our lives that we pursue simply for the pleasure we get from getting to know a new soul.

So if you're looking for a little inspo for your love life as we head into 2021, here's our favorite bits of dating and relationship advice our experts told us this year.