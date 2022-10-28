The 3 Best Olympic Queen Mattresses To Maximize Sleep Space In Smaller Bedrooms
When it comes to sleep, both quality and quantity are important. Studies show that 70% of Americans aren’t getting enough1 deep, restorative sleep, and this lack of quality shut-eye is tied to decreased brain function and mood, slower healing and recovery, and increased pain2. Long story short: if your health is a priority, your sleep should be, too.
For a lot of us, this means taking a second look at our mattress. If you’re sharing a bed with a partner (or a pet!), and don’t have space for a King-sized model, you might want to consider an Olympic queen mattress.
Since quality sleep is essential to ensure you’re protecting your heart health, blood sugar3, mood4, muscle recovery5, and more, we spoke with experts to determine how to select the right mattress. We've also rounded up our picks for the best Olympic queen mattresses, so you can add a little sleep space, without taking up too much of your bedroom.
A peek at the best Olympic queen mattresses:
What is an olympic queen mattress?
An Olympic queen mattress measures at 66 x 80 inches (six inches wider than a standard queen-size model)—and is the perfect middle point between a king and a queen.
“An Olympic queen mattress is good for those who need a slightly wider bed, but don’t have room for a king-size mattress”, says Sarah Sponaugle, DC, holistic chiropractor and co-owner of DRIVEN FIT in Tampa, Florida. "This is a great pick for couples who both sleep best on their backs and those who need or prefer a slightly wider bed,” she adds—as well as for parents with little ones crawling into their beds at night.
Are there any downsides to an Olympic queen?
Not many brands make Olympic queen mattresses, so if you have your eye set on a luxury, pillow top mattress, you may have a hard time finding one. Additionally, Olympic queen mattresses in your preferred mattress type (organic cotton, foam, spring, hybrid) might not be available. Lastly, there’s the task of finding fitted Olympic queen sheets and a bed frame—but for some, the effort is worth the extra sprawl-space.
How we picked:
Most Olympic queen mattresses cost around the same as a quality queen-sized model. We included mattresses at a range of budgets.
At the recommendation of chiropractors, we chose mattresses that skew medium-firm. These offer support to relieve back and neck pain while sleeping, and help keep a neutral spine throughout the night.
We chose Olympic mattresses with excellent reviews from customers, and took any negative feedback into account.
We prioritize brands that take health, wellness, and sustainability into consideration. This list highlights certifications for using non-toxic and organic materials.
Our picks for the best Olympic queen mattresses of 2022:
Best for side sleepers: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Multiple firmness options
- Great for side sleepers
- Ascension coils help distribute weight
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Memory foam
This top-selling mattress is a combination of individually encased ascension coils and CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam (meaning it’s meets standards for low to no traces of mercury, lead, or other heavy metals). The foam is also low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions and made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, or TCEP (“Tris”) flame retardants.
The plush, quilted top prevents body impressions from forming, which gives your mattress a longer shelf life. The material is breathable and cooling, with minimal motion transfer between sleep partners. Some reviews note that the mattress is a bit too firm, but you can choose between three levels (soft, medium, and firm) to find one that’s right for you. The “soft” design is also one of our picks for the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers.
It arrives in a box, and the company states that there should be no off-gassing smells.
What Customers Say:
With 4.6 out of 5 stars overall and almost 10,000 reviews on the company’s website, customers say this is a solid mattress choice for all sleeping styles and body types. One writes, “I have to admit I was a little skeptical about a mattress that comes in a box. Wow, I was surprised at how easy it was to set up. This is the most comfortable mattress I have ever owned!”
Best firm: Brooklyn Bedding Plank Mattress
Pros:
- Longer lifespans
- Each side offers a different firmness
Cons:
- No mention of CertiPUR-US® certification or sustainability
- Not ideal for side sleepers
This Firm Luxe mattress is one of the firmest options on the market. It’s made from individually cased coils for maximum motion isolation, and two layers of extra-firm support foam. While this level of firmness is great for back sleepers, it’s not an option we’d recommend for people who sleep on their sides.
What’s really great about this flippable mattress is that each of the sides offers a different level of firmness. This is helpful if you want to test out multiple firmness options, but don’t want to have to order multiple mattresses. Being flippable, this mattress also has a longer lifespan, as long as you rotate it regularly to prolong wear and tear.
Shipping is free and the mattress arrives rolled up in a box and will expand once opened.
Although the materials are not sustainable or organic, all products are handcrafted in the U.S., and since 2020, the company has even used a portion of its factory to produce masks for essential workers.
What customers say:
After receiving more than 800 reviews on the Plank website, this mattress has earned an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers report that this mattress has improved their sleep and alleviated their back pain. One reviewer says, "Sleeping on this bed feels like a healing balm for my body," and "it is the best thing my back has felt in a long time." A few people note that they wish the ultra-firm and firm sides were marked.
Best eco-friendly: Natural Form Refresh Mattress
Pros:
- Customizable firmness on each side
- Good for back pain
- Eco friendly, non-toxic & sustainably made
Cons:
- Expensive
This mattress has a removable, washable cover made from natural Merino wool. Underneath, it has three inches of CertiPUR-US certified foam that’s temperature regulated and contouring. The mattress also features 80 air zones, designed to help evenly distribute pressure and alleviate back pain.
Perhaps the best feature is the firmness control dial on each side of the bed. Each sleeper can choose between 50 firmness options, to adjust to their liking.
The brand delivers its mattresses compressed and rolled up in a box. For an additional $499, you can get white glove delivery service to help you set it up. Because this bed is made with natural and organic materials, it won’t emit any smells upon expansion.
What Customers Say:
With 234 reviews and a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, many sleepers with back and neck pain rave about the pressure-relieving support and how soft the wool feels on their skin. One person writes, “We both have neck and back problems and since we got our new bed I don’t wake up in pain anymore.”
On the downside, some reviewers found the customer service to be unreachable to solve their mattress malfunctions.
What to consider when choosing an Olympic queen mattress
As with any mattress, you'll want to first consider your sleeping position. Ultimately, choosing the right Olympic queen mattress comes down to firmness, price point, and the quality and sustainability of the materials used. “For me personally, the environmental sustainability of the company and its sourcing of materials are my biggest focus," Sponaugle confirms. "In recent years, toxic chemicals such as flame retardants, formaldehydes, and benzene have been found in many mattresses, which are shown to lead to cancer, infertility6, and developmental brain disorders as you are exposed to them anywhere between 6 to 8 hours a night for the life of the mattress."
If you’re searching for traditional mattress sizes, our guide to buying organic and non-toxic mattresses includes more brands that are trust-worthy in this department.
Sponaugle explains that she “typically recommends slightly firmer non-toxic memory foam or hybrid mattresses” for most of her patients who suffer with back and neck pain or sciatica. “This level of firmness provides good musculoskeletal support, isn’t too firm for side or stomach sleepers, and if desiring a bit more softness, one can always add a topper without sacrifice support,” she continues. The brands on this list all offer trial periods, so you can make sure your mattress is a desirable firmness level before fully committing.
FAQ:
Does an Olympic queen mattress fit on a queen bed frame?
No, an Olympic queen mattress is 6 inches wider than a queen, so you’ll need to buy an Olympic queen bed frame to fit your new mattress properly.
What sheets can I use with an Olympic queen mattress?
You’ll need to invest in Olympic queen sheets to fit the exact size of your new mattress. You can find these at most department stores—but they might be limited in fabric, color, and style selection.
What should I do with my old mattress?
If you have no use for your old mattress, donate it to Habitat for Humanity, a thrift store, women's shelter, or homeless shelter in your area.
The takeaway.
If you love your partner but not their bed-hogging, you'll be happy to know that you don’t need to shell out for a king-sized mattress to start getting deep, restorative sleep. With one of these best Olympic queen mattresses, you’ll be on your way to reaping all the health benefits of a good night’s sleep in no time—and if it's your partner’s snoring that's keeping you up, check out these best headphones for sleep.
Kelsea Samson is a freelance writer and content manager who covers healthy recipes, travel guides, and science-backed well-being tips for the Healthier Together Podcast. A contributor to the Mindfulness Institute, she is also a certified yoga instructor who founded The Mindfulness Program for Kids and Yoga for the Blind in Tampa, Florida.