This Firm Luxe mattress is one of the firmest options on the market. It’s made from individually cased coils for maximum motion isolation, and two layers of extra-firm support foam. While this level of firmness is great for back sleepers, it’s not an option we’d recommend for people who sleep on their sides.

What’s really great about this flippable mattress is that each of the sides offers a different level of firmness. This is helpful if you want to test out multiple firmness options, but don’t want to have to order multiple mattresses. Being flippable, this mattress also has a longer lifespan, as long as you rotate it regularly to prolong wear and tear.

Shipping is free and the mattress arrives rolled up in a box and will expand once opened.

Although the materials are not sustainable or organic, all products are handcrafted in the U.S., and since 2020, the company has even used a portion of its factory to produce masks for essential workers.

What customers say:

After receiving more than 800 reviews on the Plank website, this mattress has earned an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers report that this mattress has improved their sleep and alleviated their back pain. One reviewer says, "Sleeping on this bed feels like a healing balm for my body," and "it is the best thing my back has felt in a long time." A few people note that they wish the ultra-firm and firm sides were marked.