This all-foam mattress takes the support factor up a notch, landing a spot on our picks for the best extra-firm mattresses. The brand calls this model its firmest mattress yet, and recommends the design for back or stomach sleepers who need a little extra support. If you’ve struggled to find a mattress that’s firm enough, you can likely end your search with the Plank mattress. It’s absolutely one of the firmest designs that we’ve felt in our testing studios.

What makes the Plank stand out further is the flippable design. While the mattress is made entirely of memory foam, each side has a slightly different breakdown. On one side of the mattress, you’ll find what the brand calls an “Extra-Firm” surface, which is made from a super dense memory foam. You won’t get that squishy feeling you may have associated with memory foam in the past, and you’ll feel like you’re laying on the mattress, rather than in it.

If you flip the mattress over, you’ll find the “Firm” surface. This side has 3.5 inches of padding broken down into two inches of a softer memory foam and a 1.5-inch pillow top. The softer memory foam provides a bit of that body-cradling feeling and adds pressure relief, while the quilted pillow top gives extra cushioning. That said, this surface is still very firm, and is not recommended for side sleepers.

If all this sounds too firm for you, consider checking out the brand’s softer hybrid mattress, the Plank Luxe Firm. While slightly more, the slightly pricier hybrid design replaces most of the dense foam with a 6-inch core layer of individually wrapped coils. This gives the mattress more responsiveness, but doesn’t have so much bounce that you’ll feel every movement.

One major benefit of the Plank’s flippable design is, of course, that you’re able to test these two firmness levels and see which one works best for you. Additionally, flippable mattresses tend to last longer. By flipping the mattress regularly and limiting wear and tear, you can prolong the amount of time your mattress will offer a truly supportive sleep. Of course, you'll have to deal with the different levels of support.