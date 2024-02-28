Our team tested the edge support by lying down on the edge of the bed in three sleep positions and evaluating whether they felt supported or not. As with most all-foam designs, the Plank does not have reinforced edges, so our expectations were not high. However, the denser foam actually gives the Plank better edge support than other all-foam mattresses, not allowing the body to sink in. Our testers also rolled to the very edge of the bed and still felt more supported than expected.