The 7 Best Multivitamins For Women Over 50, According To An RD
Multivitamins can be a helpful addition to any stage of life, especially as you enter your 50s.
The hormonal shifts of perimenopause and menopause are prevalent and impact everything from sleep quality, dietary choices, stress, muscle, and bone health. Getting the optimal amount of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients is crucial.
While a multivitamin isn't a replacement for a healthy, balanced diet, it can help fill common nutrient gaps and provide a reliable source of essential vitamins and minerals each day.*
Some formulas also include research-backed ingredients that go beyond basic nutrition, offering targeted support for healthy aging, cognitive function, bone health, eye health, and menopause-related wellness.*
But which one is best? Well, the best multivitamins for women over 50 contain meaningful amounts of the nutrients women are most likely to need during this stage of life—along with high-quality ingredients that support overall vitality and long-term health.* These are the top 7 we recommend.
- Best overall: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
- Best gut health: AG1 Next Gen
- Best for stress: Ancient Nutrition Women’s 50+
- Best with omega-3s: Perelel Perimenopause Support Pack
- Best without iron: Momentous Essential Multi
- Best for thinning hair: Nutrafol Women’s Balance
- Best for menopause: Thorne Women’s Multi 50+
ultimate multivitamin+ by mindbodygreen
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 2 capsules
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Soy-free, Non-GMO, Major food allergen-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
6 longevity antioxidants including Glutathione, resveratrol & lycopene
High potency B complex for energy, hair, skin, and nails*
33 ingredients at clinical doses*
Cons
Includes iron (although a modest dose, not every woman 50+ may want iron-containing multi)
We gave mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ the best overall spot as it delivers comprehensive, high-potency nutrition in just two capsules daily.
The formula includes 33 active ingredients, including efficacious doses of essential vitamins and minerals that can become more challenging to get enough of with age—like vitamin D, vitamin k, B vitamins, and magnesium.*
It also includes iron, a nutrient that some women may still need support with depending on their diet and individual needs.*
What makes it unique?
Beyond foundational nutrition, this vegan multivitamin stands out for its longevity-focused blend of antioxidants and bioactives, including glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin.* T
hese compounds are not found in most multis. They provide additional support for cellular health, eye health, and healthy aging.* Plus, reviewers appreciate that the capsules are easy to take and gentle on the stomach, making it a simple addition to a daily wellness routine.
Next Gen by AG1
- Form
- Powder
- Serving
- 1 scoop (about 1 ½ tablespoon)
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Non-GMO, Dairy-free, Lactose-free, No egg, No peanuts
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Provides vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics & digestive enzymes
Powder form is great for those who don’t like capsules
Available in multiple flavors & travel packs
Cons
Includes a proprietary blend
Higher cost
AG1 Next Gen stands out as a convenient daily drink mix that combines probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, and plant-based compounds to support digestive health and overall wellness.*
What makes it unique:
- It provides about 2 grams of fiber per serving via a prebiotic complex, and 5 strains of a (dairy-free) probiotic blend, which is why it earned our top spot for gut health.
- Each serving also provides a boost of beneficial plant phytonutrients in addition to coQ10 and alpha-lipoic acid. It’s also NSF Certified for Sport®.
Downsides:
- AG1 uses a proprietary blend, so the exact dose of each individual ingredient is not disclosed. While this allows for a broad combination of nutrients and bioactives, it can make it difficult to determine whether specific ingredients are included at amounts shown to be effective in clinical research.
Women’s 50+ Multivitamin by Ancient Nutrition
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 2 capsules
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Glute-free, Soy-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Ashwagandha for stress support and sleep quality during menopause*
Includes 21 essential nutrients*
Supports cognitive function & alertness*
Cons
Lower doses of some essential nutrients compared with more comprehensive multis
Ancient Nutrition’s Women’s 50+ Multivitamin is designed specifically for women navigating midlife, pairing essential vitamins and minerals with 600 milligrams of organic ashwagandha root extract.*
What makes it unique?
- The formula provides 21 essential vitamins and minerals, including methylated vitamin B12, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and chelated minerals, while the addition of ashwagandha makes it stand out from more traditional multivitamins.*
- Research shows that ashwagandha may help support stress resilience1.
Downsides:
- Compared with some high-potency multivitamins, this formula contains more modest amounts of several key nutrients, including vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium.*
- The formula also includes bovine gelatin, so it’s not vegan or vegetarian friendly.
Perimenopause Support Pack by Perelel
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 2 multis (4 in the pack)
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Dairy-free, Soy-free, Nut-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
A daily pack that provides a multi, omega-3 perimenopause complex & metabolic support
Helps support healthy estrogen metabolism*
Supports sleep and stress relief*
Cons
Multi-supplement pack requires taking several capsules daily
Some ingredients have less robust research than foundational nutrients like omega-3s and vitamin D
Perele’s Perimenopause Support Pack is designed to include all your daily essentials in one convenient pack.
What makes it unique:
- Each pack includes 2 capsules of the perimenopause-specific multivitamin in addition to 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA fish oil.
- The multi capsules provide a blend of essential vitamins and minerals in addition to ingredients like L-theanine (for focus).*
- There is also one metabolic support capsule with ingredients that may support blood sugar regulation, and a perimenopause capsule (that includes DIM, ashwagandha, and rhubarb extract) to support estrogen.*
Downsides:
- However, the omega-3 dose is designed as a foundational daily amount rather than a high-dose fish oil supplement. Those specifically looking to increase EPA/DHA intake for a therapeutic goal may need a higher-potency omega-3 product.
- Additionally, because the pack contains multiple supplements, it requires taking several capsules per day compared with a simple standalone multivitamin.
Essential Multi by Momentous
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 4 capsules
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, GMO-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Iron-free formula for those who don't need additional iron support*
Includes antioxidant-rich plant compounds beyond basic vitamins and minerals*
NSF Certified for Sport®
Cons
Many capsules per serving
Momentous Essential Multivitamin is a strong choice for women 50+ looking for a comprehensive, iron-free formula that prioritizes foundational nutrition and healthy aging.*
What makes it unique:
- Beyond essential vitamins and minerals, Momentous includes a blend of antioxidant-rich phytonutrients, including quercetin, resveratrol, tocotrienols, citrus bioflavonoids, and broccoli seed extract, to provide additional cellular health support.*
- The formula also uses highly bioavailable nutrient forms, such as methylated B12 and folate, and is NSF Certified for Sport.*
Downsides:
- However, a serving of this multi is 4 capsules, which may contribute to pill fatigue).
Women’s Balance by Nutrafol
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 4 capsules
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, GMO-free, Dairy-free, Soy-free, Gelatin-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Clinically studied formula designed specifically for women 45+ with thinning hair*
Includes vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and botanicals that support hair health*
Addresses multiple factors that influence hair growth, including oxidative stress*
Cons
Includes a propriety blend
Not considered a complete multivitamin
While Nutrafol Women’s Balance isn’t a traditional multivitamin, it provides a variety of vitamins, minerals, and bioactive ingredients that support overall nutrition while targeting a common concern for women in midlife: hair thinning.*
What makes it unique:
- The formula includes nutrients like vitamin D, biotin, zinc, and selenium, alongside ingredients such as marine collagen peptides, ashwagandha, saw palmetto, curcumin, and astaxanthin.*
- It includes two proprietary blends designed to support multiple factors involved in hair health, including stress, oxidative stress, and hormonal changes associated with aging.*
- Nutrafol also has clinical research behind its formula: in a 6-month clinical study,2 participants taking Nutrafol Women’s Balance experienced significant hair growth compared with those taking a placebo.*
Downsides:
- Because Nutrafol is a targeted hair health supplement, it doesn’t provide the same comprehensive vitamin and mineral coverage as a dedicated multivitamin. However, depending on your diet and your goals, it can be an effective option.
Women's Multi 50+ by Thorne
- Form
- Capsules
- Serving
- 6 capsules
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dietary
- Gluten-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Formulated with 23 nutrients specifically for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women
Includes calcium, magnesium, and vitamins D and K2 for bone support*
Active B6 supports estrogen metabolism*
Cons
6 capsules per serving
Primarily focused on foundational nutrition rather than additional longevity-supporting bioactives
Thorne Women’s Multi 50+ is formulated specifically for the nutritional needs of perimenopausal and postmenopausal women, with 23 vitamins and minerals and added nutrients to support bone health.*
What makes it unique:
- The formula provides key nutrients like vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K, making it a strong option for women looking for foundational nutritional support during midlife and beyond.*
Downsides:
- A big drawback though, is that a serving consists of 6 capsules (!!). Taking six capsules daily may not be realistic (or enjoyable) for everyone, particularly those who already take other supplements.
How multivitamins support women 50+
Multivitamins provide an easy, consistent source of essential vitamins and minerals to support the countless processes your body performs every day.*
Nearly every cell relies on micronutrients to produce energy, maintain healthy bones and muscles, support immune defenses, protect vision, promote heart health, and keep your brain functioning at its best.*
The benefits go even deeper, and more research is showing that these supplements also support aging and cognition.
- In the COSMOS (COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study), researchers followed more than 21,000 older adults to evaluate the long-term effects of a daily multivitamin.
- Across three randomized cognitive studies within the COSMOS trial, adults taking a daily multivitamin performed better on tests of memory and overall cognition than those taking a placebo.
- When researchers pooled the results, they estimated that daily multivitamin use slowed age-related cognitive aging by the equivalent of about two years.*
So, yes. The right multivitamin may even slow brain aging.
What to look for in a multivitamin for women over 50
The best multivitamins for women over 50 do more than provide the bare minimum daily values. Look for a formula that delivers meaningful amounts of essential nutrients, uses high-quality ingredients, and offers targeted support for healthy aging.*
Essential vitamins & minerals
As you compare labels, pay close attention to the nutrients that become increasingly important with age, including:
- Vitamin D3: Supports bone, muscle, and immune health.*
- Calcium: Helps maintain strong bones as bone density naturally declines after menopause.*
- Magnesium: Supports muscle function, heart health, energy production, and hundreds of enzymatic reactions throughout the body.*
- Vitamin K (especially K2): Works alongside vitamin D to support healthy bones.*
- Vitamin B12: Important for energy metabolism, nerve function, and cognitive health, especially since absorption tends to decline with age.*
- Vitamin B6: Supports brain health, immune function, and healthy homocysteine metabolism.*
- Vitamin C: An antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen production, and healthy aging.*
- Potassium: Supports heart health, healthy blood pressure, and muscle function.*
- Zinc & selenium: Trace minerals that help support immune defenses and antioxidant activity.*
Healthy aging support
Many premium multivitamins include ingredients that go beyond essential nutrition. Depending on your health goals, look for formulas that contain:
- Antioxidants: Compounds like glutathione, alpha-lipoic acid, resveratrol, vitamins C and E, selenium, or plant polyphenols help protect cells from oxidative stress and support healthy aging.*
- Carotenoids: Lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene help support eye, brain, and cellular health.*
- Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA): Support heart, brain, and eye health.* (Many multivitamins don't include meaningful amounts, so a separate omega-3 supplement may still be beneficial.)
- Probiotics or prebiotic fiber: Can help support digestive and gut health.*
- Botanicals: Ingredients like black cohosh, chaste tree berry, or adaptogenic herbs may provide additional support during and after menopause, depending on the formula.*
Bioavailable forms
The form of a nutrient matters just as much as the amount. Whenever possible, look for ingredients that are well absorbed and supported by research, such as methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), methylfolate (folate), vitamin D3 (rather than D2), vitamin K2 (MK-7), and chelated minerals like magnesium glycinate or bisglycinate.
Third-party testing & quality
Finally, choose brands that prioritize ingredient quality, purity, and transparency. Third-party testing, rigorous manufacturing standards, and clear labeling help ensure you're getting exactly what's listed on the bottle.
Can a multivitamin do it all?
A high-quality multivitamin is a great foundation, but it isn't designed to cover every aspect of . There's only so much that can fit into two to six capsules, so manufacturers have to prioritize which nutrients and ingredients to include—and at what doses.
That means many multivitamins can't provide clinically studied amounts of larger-dose ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, calcium, creatine, fiber, or protein. Depending on your diet, health goals, and recommendations from your healthcare provider, you may benefit from pairing your multivitamin with additional targeted supplements to round out your routine.*
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women
Do women over 50 need a different multivitamin?
Not necessarily. While nutritional needs can change with age and menopause, a multivitamin doesn't have to be labeled "50+" to be a good fit for women in this stage of life.* Nutrients like vitamin D, magnesium, vitamin K, vitamin B12, and calcium may warrant extra attention, while iron needs may decrease after menopause (although individual needs vary).*
That's why we didn't limit this roundup to formulas specifically marketed to women over 50. Instead, we looked at the nutritional profile of each product, the quality and dosage of its ingredients, and the additional support it provides for common healthy aging priorities.*
Our best overall
Our top pick, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+, isn't specifically formulated for women over 50, but it provides comprehensive, high-potency nutrition that can support women through midlife and beyond.*
With 33 active ingredients, including essential vitamins and minerals, vitamin D, a high-potency B-complex, antioxidants, and longevity-supporting bioactives, it offers the broad nutritional foundation many women are looking for at this stage of life.*
Other women may prefer a formula specifically designed for menopause, an iron-free option, or additional support for concerns like gut or hair health.* The best multivitamin ultimately depends on your individual nutrient needs, diet, health history, and goals.
FAQs
What happens to your body when you start taking vitamins?
A quality multivitamin can help you consistently meet your body's needs for essential vitamins and minerals. These nutrients support a wide range of everyday processes, from maintaining strong bones and healthy immune function to supporting vision, cellular energy production, and more.* While you may not notice an immediate change, consistent supplementation can help provide the nutritional foundation your cells, tissues, and organs need to function optimally.*
Is a multivitamin worth taking?
Even people who eat a balanced diet can fall short of their nutritional needs. Consistent multivitamin use is associated with higher overall micronutrient intake3 and fewer nutrient inadequacies among U.S. adults. When paired with a nutrient-dense diet, a quality multivitamin can help fill nutritional gaps and provide additional support for whole-body health and function.*
The takeaway
For women over 50, a thoughtfully formulated multivitamin can provide foundational nutritional support while also addressing the changing needs of midlife and healthy aging.* The best choice will depend on your individual diet, lifestyle, and health goals, and this list is a great place to start to choose one that you can take consistently.