We Need Even More Glutathione As We Age — How To Raise Your Status
If you haven't heard about glutathione yet, let me be the first to explain the importance of the body's "master antioxidant." When it comes to neutralizing free radicals and maintaining oxidative balance, this sulfur-rich, powerhouse antioxidant is an absolute MVP for detoxification, longevity, and whole-body health.*
The problem? Our glutathione levels decrease significantly as we age, so we have to be more intentional about how we promote antioxidant activity later in life.*
Why our glutathione status changes as we age
Glutathione has a number of incredible benefits for overall well-being, but its antioxidant actions are only effective when we have sufficient levels.* And while our bodies do produce glutathione endogenously (i.e., within the body), there are a number of factors that affect our ability to maintain sufficient levels—including diet, modern environmental toxin burden, lifestyle habits (e.g., smoking, lack of nutrient density), and even our age.
In a Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine study1 on healthy adults, researchers found that the glutathione levels in participants between the ages of 40 and 94 were 17% lower than in people who were 20 to 39 years old. For an antioxidant that heavily affects healthy tissue and organ function, maintenance throughout life is vital for overall health.*
Though the status of the master antioxidant varies throughout the day for people of all ages, levels begin to decline more significantly between ages 45 and 50 when the cellular signals that promote glutathione synthesis become less efficient. Once we hit 60, the peaks and valleys of glutathione status are more pronounced—with those "valleys" making them more vulnerable to oxidative stress.* (Free radical oxidation is a daily phenomenon and balancing act, mind you).
How to promote healthy glutathione levels throughout life
For a targeted approach that directly affects your glutathione levels, consider taking a high-quality supplement with the specific form of this master antioxidant that has been clinically shown to increase glutathione levels2, like mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+. This is the only multivitamin out there that provides the patented Setria® glutathione, in addition to multiple precursors and activators of the antioxidant (including vitamin C and selenium).*
All in all, this multivitamin provides 33 (!!) vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Research also shows that taking a daily multivitamin if you are over 60 can slow cognitive aging by 2+ years. Adding a high-quality multivitamin to your routine is one of the best (and easiest) steps you can take for your longevity.*
You can also bolster this targeted approach by adding glutathione-supporting foods such as sulfur-rich Brassica veggies (e.g., broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and kale), vitamin-C-rich fruits (e.g., guava, kiwi, and citrus fruits), and selenium-rich Brazil nuts to your diet to further promote sufficient glutathione levels.*
The takeaway
It's important for us to promote healthy levels of glutathione throughout our lives, but especially as we age.* Whether you're 21 or 95, implementing these changes in your diet, detox habits, and supplement ritual can help you maintain ample glutathione levels, support whole-body health, and optimize longevity.*