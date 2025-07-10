Skip to Content
21 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals To Boost Your Workout Routine

Braelyn Wood
July 10, 2025
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
woman working out at home
Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Prime Day is a marathon, not a sprint. Experienced shoppers know that it takes time to uncover the very best deals—whether that's finding markdowns on compact treadmills, stationary bikes, or even weighted vests. And this years Prime Day 2025 deals are packed with cant-miss markdowns on top brands like Bowflex, Echelon, and NordicTrack.

Of course, you are on a time crunch for snagging the best discounts with Prime Day officially halfway through. That's why we pulled together all the best Prime Day exercise equipment deals in one place. Whether you want a treadmill to help max out your steps or cardio equipment to boost your VO2 Max, we've gathered the best markdowns on exercise gear all in one place.

The best Prime Day deals on weighted vests

Whether you're trying to ruck by carrying around 20% of your body weight or simply want to boost the efficiency of your workout, then you can't go wrong with a weighted vest. Studies have found that wearing a weighted vest can boost aerobic capacity1, encourage muscular endurance2, increased calorie burn3, and even promote bone health. With so many perks, there's no reason to skip these weighted vest deals this Prime Day.

The best Prime Day Deals strength training equpiment

Strength training is an essential part of any longevity routine. As we age, our body naturally loses bone density and muscle mass, but strength training can help prevent these declines. (Remember: Muscle strength is linked to both better heart health4 and blood sugar balance5!) What's more, research shows that just 30 to 60 minutes of strength training per week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The best Prime Day deals cardio equipment

Women are quickly adopting routines built around strength, and gyms are even replacing cardio equipment with weight racks. But don't abandon cardio just yet! While high muscle strength and muscle mass are linked to longevity, your VO2 max is also important. This metric measures the maximum volume of oxygen your body can use per minute during intense physical activity. It's also one of the best predictors of longevity. The best way to boost your VO2 max? A robust routine that combines weightlifting with other activities, including HIIT and Zone 2 Cardio.

The best Prime Day deals recovery tools

Struggling with muscle soreness? A smart fitness routine doesn't just focus on movement; it also includes moments where you let your body rest and recover. This lets you come back stronger, while also giving yourself time to focus on other types of fitness, such as mental fortitude.

The takeaway

Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest in yourself by adding a new piece to your home gym. These incredible exercise equipment deals are your last chance to make the most of the shopping event with discounts on Bowflex, NordicTrack, and Echelon. Just be sure to make your purchase before 11:59 p.m. ET on July 11, when these deals disappear (and leave you wanting until Black Friday).

