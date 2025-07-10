Women are quickly adopting routines built around strength, and gyms are even replacing cardio equipment with weight racks. But don't abandon cardio just yet! While high muscle strength and muscle mass are linked to longevity, your VO2 max is also important. This metric measures the maximum volume of oxygen your body can use per minute during intense physical activity. It's also one of the best predictors of longevity. The best way to boost your VO2 max? A robust routine that combines weightlifting with other activities, including HIIT and Zone 2 Cardio.