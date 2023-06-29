Craving an at-home spa day? You should cop a facial steamer. No, these beauty tools aren’t exactly necessary for your regular skin care routine (in fact, you shouldn’t use them every day; more on that later), but if you want to dial up the luxury and send your complexion some T.L.C., they’re a sound investment.

But unfortunately, you can find quite a few less-than-stellar devices out there, which makes facial steaming… a little scary. Choose the wrong device, and you’ll wind up with irritation, dryness, and even burns if you’re not careful.

That being said, I’m very selective about the facial steamers I recommend (your skin health deserves high standards!). In fact, only five tools meet my criteria—below, find the facial steamers that are actually worth your hard earned dollars.