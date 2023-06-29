Yes, this is the priciest option on this list, but I'd say it's 100 percent worth the investment. Facial steaming can easily go from relaxing to dehydrating (and even dangerous), so you want to arm yourself with a high-quality tool. This Dr. Dennis Gross device is the best of the best: It features a fine micro-steam spray that doesn't sputter, and it automatically shuts off 15 seconds after the last water droplet emits from the nozzle.

What our tester says

I was first impressed by how quickly the water took to heat up—probably around 30 seconds. The mist was also super fine and didn't sputter or leak out of the machine. (A major win for facial steamers.) The only downside, of course, is the steep price tag, but as someone who treats steaming with extra caution, I would feel comfortable recommending this high-quality design to anyone I know.