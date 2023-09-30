Eharmony has made a name for itself as one of the best dating sites for serious relationships. Dating on eharmony is definitely going to move slower than using a dating site such as Bumble or Tinder, but that might be aligned with your dating goals.

The extensive profile-building process took me at least 20 minutes to complete—and it really made me think about how best to represent myself.

It was interesting to see my compatibility score with potential suitors, and to check out their personality quiz, like if they leaned more emotional over logical. These are characteristics I’m taking into consideration if I’m looking for a long-term partner.

The site is worth it if you're willing to financially invest in finding a serious relationship and if other dating app formats are just not working for you.

Success story: A couple in their 50s who met on eharmony and have been married six years.

﻿Cost:

6-month plan: $66/month

12-month plan: $46/month

24-month plan: $35.90/month

Read our full eHarmony review