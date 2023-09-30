Best Dating Sites Of 2023: Tested & Reviewed + Expert Advice For A Better Online Dating Experience
Say what you may, but online dating is one of the most efficient ways to meet potential romantic interests—people who you may have never crossed paths with in “real life.” Of course, for the best results, you need to be using the best dating sites.
Online dating can empower singles by opening up their dating pool in new ways, says Niloufar Esmaeilpour, registered clinical counselor and founder of Lotus Therapy.
“[People] have the power to choose who they want to talk to, when, and how,” she says. “They can set boundaries, preferences, and take control of their dating journey.”
At times, it may seem like we’re inundated with as many dating sites as there are potential matches. Tat's why we set out to try as many of the best dating sites as we could—and we've narrowed it down to the top options.
The benefits of online dating
In 2023, half of single Americans under the age of 50 have used a dating site in the past year, according to the Pew Research Center.
Online dating has been a helpful tool for me (the writer!) as a single woman who works from home. I’ve gone on some fun dates and have even had a few serious relationships from dating sites.
There are advantages to online dating that don’t always present themselves when we’re trying to have a real life meet-cute.
Esmaeilpour says online dating is a great for those who live in areas where it’s hard to meet new people or who have niche interests, since it connects us to people outside of our typical social circle.
The best dating sites offer a level of ease and flexibility, says Jay Serle, LMFT, Ph.D., and Clinical Director of The Ohana Luxury Alcohol Rehab.
“There is no need to leave the comfort of your home,” he says. “People tend to be more relaxed while at home. It will help you feel like you can be yourself versus going out to a bar to meet others.”
How to choose the best dating site
Each site offers something different for the user. Some have personality tests and detailed profiles, while others are more photo-based.
One thing the best dating sites have common is that nearly every one allows you to filter people based on your preferences, such as age, location, religion, sexual preference, even as specific as height—although some make you pay for this feature.
Prior to creating a dating profile, Esmaeilpour recommends people take time to “know your why.”
“Before diving into the dating app world, reflect on what you're hoping to achieve,” she suggests. “Are you seeking a serious relationship, casual dating, or just expanding your social circle? Setting clear intentions can guide your interactions and help you navigate the platform with purpose.”
“Of course, it's always essential to do your own research and determine which platform aligns with your goals and comfort level,” she adds.
For example, Tinder profiles don’t require any text and are photo-based, which may not always lead to serious relationships (but could be a good option for those looking for something casual).
Our picks of the best dating sites of 2023
Best for serious relationships: eharmony
Pros:
- Highly detailed profiles
- Compatibility scores for each potential match
Cons:
- Need to have a paid membership to fully use the site
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Compatibility quiz and compatibility scores
Known for:Serious relationships
Eharmony has made a name for itself as one of the best dating sites for serious relationships. Dating on eharmony is definitely going to move slower than using a dating site such as Bumble or Tinder, but that might be aligned with your dating goals.
The extensive profile-building process took me at least 20 minutes to complete—and it really made me think about how best to represent myself.
It was interesting to see my compatibility score with potential suitors, and to check out their personality quiz, like if they leaned more emotional over logical. These are characteristics I’m taking into consideration if I’m looking for a long-term partner.
The site is worth it if you're willing to financially invest in finding a serious relationship and if other dating app formats are just not working for you.
Success story: A couple in their 50s who met on eharmony and have been married six years.
Cost:
6-month plan: $66/month
12-month plan: $46/month
24-month plan: $35.90/month
Read our full eHarmony review and save 20% on any membership with code MBG20.
Best for introverts: Match
Pros:
- Highly detailed profiles
- Many features and filters to search
Cons:
- Expensive if you want to use the site’s full capability
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Personalized match recommendations
Known for:Serious relationshipsDivorced datersSingle moms
Match is one of the oldest dating sites, and for good reason. The profiles are straightforward but still in-depth – you fill out prompts, your physicality and many interests. You can even add up to 26 pictures.
There are multiple ways to match with others on the dating site, like using the app, which looks like Tinder, or the website, which lets you browse and search like on OkCupid. There are also different types of matching features to help you meet new people, such as the reverse matching feature, which shows people who are looking for your criteria.
The free version of Match is honestly just not worth it, in my opinion, but the paid version could be worth trying out for people who are willing to invest. On the free version, my overall experience was very OK. With the paid version, I felt like I could use the app more freely and browse many more folks, plus actually be able to message them.
Cost: Standard Plan costs $19/month for a one-year subscription, which is their cheapest monthly rate. You can also purchase a single month for $46
Advertisement
Best for seniors: SilverSingles
Pros:
- Free personality test
- Daily recommended matches
Cons:
- Free version is very limited
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Interesting promptsPersonality testSmall dating pool
Known for:Serious relationshipsCasual datingDivorced datersSingle momsFirst-time online daters
SilverSingles seeks to make online dating easy and approachable for people 50 years and older. When you sign up, you take an in-depth personality test about your dating style and what you value in relationships.
Then the dating site matches you daily with about three to seven potential suitors based on your goals, values and other criteria. Like Match, you can see a compatibility score with potential matches to see if you have similar values and interests. Although there are less users than on Tinder, SilverSingles definitely puts quality over quantity.
Cost: 12 Months: $24.95; 6 Months: $34.95; 3 Months: $44.95
Best for casual dating: Tinder
Pros:
- Large user base
- Very easy to use
Cons:
- Users have reported a lot of bots on the app
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Passport settings to enter dating pools around the worldBoosting your profileSee who likes you first
Known for:Casual datingBig dating pool
Tinder makes online dating super easy, and because of that, it’s a classic dating site. As one of the first dating apps on the scene, all you have to do is quickly create your profile with a short bio, photos and your preferences and then start swiping left or right.
Because of its ease and unlimited right swipes, Tinder is definitely the best dating site for casual dating. In my experience on Tinder, you’ll meet all sorts of people very quickly, and their dating intentions are going to be all over the map. I’ve met people just looking for a hookup and I’ve also met a past boyfriend on the app.
“While I haven't had many long-lasting committed romantic relationships from my time on Tinder, it's actually one of my favorite dating apps,” says Jennifer Stavros. “Tinder is hands down the best dating app for traveling. I love the range of experiences I'm able to have on the app and the fact that you can use it for friendships, hookups, casual dating, or something serious.”
Advertisement
Best for introverts: Coffee Meets Bagel
Pros:
- In-depth profiles
- Strong matching algorithm
Cons:
- Daily match limit
Compatibility:iOSAndroid
Unique features:Suggested potential matchesA small dating pool
Known for:Professionals with limited time
One of the best dating apps for introverts, Coffee Meets Bagel focuses on quality over quantity, unlike Tinder and Bumble, which offer unlimited swiping and messaging. Each day at noon, you get new “bagels,” or matches. For women, the bagels you get are ones who have already liked you, which is good to know – it’s all up to you now. If you’re not into your bagels, you can still browse other potential matches that didn’t fit into all your preferences.
This app is a great choice if this is your first time online dating and you feel overwhelmed or you don’t want to waste time swiping through what feels like endless profiles.
Best free: Hinge
Pros:
- Helpful profile prompts
- Offers daily ‘Standouts,’ or popular profiles you may like
Cons:
- You can only send up to eight likes a day with free version
Compatibility:iOSAndroid
Unique features:Prompts can be answered with audioVoice prompts
Known for:Serious relationshipsCasual datingIntroverted daters
Hinge is a good balance between Tinder and eharmony. The profiles are a mix of photos with cheeky captions and question prompts. You can swipe through potential matches and also check out Standouts, which are popular profiles that fit into your criteria.
You’re only allowed to send up to eight likes a day and one rose (unless you do the paid membership), which can be annoying if you run out of likes and someone else catches your eye, or good so you’re not endlessly swiping. Once you like someone or vice versa, the other person can accept and you can start messaging. The prompts make it easy to chat too, so no more boring “hey’s.”
I actually had a successful relationship off of Hinge a few years ago and it remains one of my favorite dating apps. I think the app does a great job at letting people express their personalities through their profiles and to spark conversations.
Cost: Hinge+ costs $15 per month and HingeX costs $25 per month.
Advertisement
Best for divorced women: OkCupid
Pros:
- Inclusive to many identities
- In-depth questionnaire leads to detailed profiles
Cons:
- No video chat option
Compatibility:iOSAndroid
Unique features:Interesting promptsFilters out botsMatch % score
Known for:Serious relationshipsCasual datingIntroverted daters
OkCupid has been around since 2004 but went through a major rebranding recently. Now, it’s one of the most inclusive dating sites and is known for its strong algorithm.
When you sign up for a profile, you answer a wide variety of questions, which have been personalized to each user depending on factors such as geography or sexual orientation.
Think of unique questions like, “Do you often find yourself worrying about things that you have no control over?” Then the dating site will match you with others based on how you answered those questions.
The dating site also isn’t afraid of letting people put their political views on full display either, which could be good if you have some serious dealbreakers. On your profile, you can share how you feel about abortion, immigration and guns.
Best for women dating women: Her
Pros:
- Inclusive
- Unlimited messaging
Cons:
- Not available on desktop
- Free version only allows age and location filters
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Social network-like feedVerification process
Known for:Serious relationshipsCasual dating
HER is a dating site that seeks to create a safe and inclusive environment for queer women – there are 20 sexualities and 21 gender identities to pick. They even have a verification process where you send a selfie of yourself to the app so no cis-gender males can get onto the platform. Like Tinder and Hinge, HER has users build out a usual profile with photos and some prompts.
The app has the typical swiping feature but also allows for you to match and add others users as “friends.” The dating site is like a networking site so you can join communities and even get off the app and into the real world and attend queer events.
Cost: 1 month: $14.99; 6 months: $60; 12 months: $90
Advertisement
Best for women dating men: Bumble
Pros:
- Women message first
- Easy to use
- Unlimited matching and messaging with free version
Cons:
- Matches expire if there’s no message responses within 24 hours
Compatibility:iOSAndroidDesktop
Unique features:Women make the first moveApp bans men who write offensive messages
Known for:Serious relationshipsCasual dating
Bumble was made as a woman’s response to Tinder, quite literally – the founder was a co-founder for Tinder too. The big selling point for Bumble is that women make the first move, so if a woman matches with a man, she has to send the first message. While this cuts down on unsolicited messages, it also means you have to be ready to take the initiative.
It’s pretty quick to set up a profile, you add photos, interests and choose three prompts. Then you have the ability for swiping. However, if a match doesn’t respond to your message or you don’t even send one within 24 hours, it disappears. The free version offers a lot for users, but the paid version allows for backtracking and more SuperSwipes.
I appreciate the women-first messaging approach with Bumble. In fact, the app is where I met my last partner. The 24-hour expiration time also encouraged me to message sooner rather than later. If you’re really serious about dating, the Premium version gives your profile an extra boost and you have unlimited swipes.
Cost: Bumble Boost costs $9/week, $17/month, $34/three months, $55/six months; Bumble Premium costs $20/week, $40/month, $77/three months, $230 for lifetime subscription
How we picked:
App experience
The dating sites we chose are intuitive and easy to use, so you can get to meeting potential matches ASAP.
Reviews
We chose sites based off of first-hand experience, plus some that were recommended by our experts.
Recommendations from real users
We scoured the internet for a variety of people’s experiences with these dating sites.
Variety
We chose sites that appeal to a variety of demographics and dating goals.
Tips for online dating
The idea of finding love is invigorating, but it’s not all rainbows and butterflies on a dating site (as many of us probably already know).
Research has linked frequent dating site usage with higher levels of social anxiety and depression—and the rejection we face from online dating can hurt our self-worth.
Esmaeilpour says these feelings tend to come from overuse. To create a healthy dating site experience, she recommends people set boundaries and decide how much time they’ll spend on the platform each day or week.
Users should also manage expectations when it comes to dating sites. Part of the frustration can come from putting in effort with multiple people only to hit dead ends.
“Understand that not every match or conversation will lead to a meaningful connection or relationship,” says Esmaeilpour. “It's okay to have fun and enjoy the process without putting pressure on every interaction.”
Serle’s top tip for online dating is to prioritize safety. Video chat your potential date before meeting in real life (at a public place, of course!) If someone isn’t down to video chat first then that’s a red flag.
The good news is that most dating apps have a built-in video chat, so you can avoid giving out personal information, says Serle.
How dating impacts longevity
Many of us lead busy lives, so dating can end up on the backburner. However, us humans crave social connection—especially in a time of lonely technological disconnection.
Dating someone can fulfill that need. As long as we get off our phones and onto a real life date, while also adhering to dating app safety, dating sites can help our self-esteem and lower anxiety.
Esmaeilpour agrees that online dating can help women build confidence through “making the first move, setting boundaries, and navigating conversations.”
FAQ
What is the most genuine dating site?
Esmaeilpour says eharmony and Match are likely the most genuine dating sites, thanks to comprehensive sign-up processes, which tend to deter anyone looking for something casual.
Which dating site is best for serious relationships in USA?
According to Serle, eharmony is the best dating site for serious relationships. “That is because it uses an in-depth questionnaire and advanced matchmaking algorithm to pair you with matches who you are compatible with,” he says.
“A relationship is more likely to last when the couple has similar interests, values, and goals.”
Is Tinder or Bumble more popular?
Technically, by user volume, Tinder is the most popular dating site with 75 million users.
However, Esmaeilpour thinks Bumble has “gained significant traction,” since women are the ones to message first, which reduces the number of unsolicited messages and creates a safer dating environment.
“This feature can also help boost confidence for some women, allowing them to set the tone of the conversation from the outset,” she adds.
The takeaway
As with "real life" dating, online dating comes with positives and negatives. Be sure to embrace the benefits of these dating sites—and don't be afraid to be honest about your intention. If commitmnes is what you're after, check out our roundup of the best dating apps for serious relationships and marriage.