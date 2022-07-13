A good pair of shoes can not only make or break your outfit but your entire day. After all, painful or ill-fitting footwear has the potential to cause blisters, arch pain, or even hip and back discomfort. But one thing I value as much as making sure my shoes are comfy? Finding a good deal.

As a result, Amazon Prime Day is one of my most-anticipated sales of the year. The two-day shopping event is the perfect chance to snag shoes from top brands—like Under Armour, Adidas, and New Balance—for a major discount. In fact, some of the best comfy shoe deals will save you up to 50%. Talk about a steal!