The 9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Comfortable Shoes
A good pair of shoes can not only make or break your outfit but your entire day. After all, painful or ill-fitting footwear has the potential to cause blisters, arch pain, or even hip and back discomfort. But one thing I value as much as making sure my shoes are comfy? Finding a good deal.
As a result, Amazon Prime Day is one of my most-anticipated sales of the year. The two-day shopping event is the perfect chance to snag shoes from top brands—like Under Armour, Adidas, and New Balance—for a major discount. In fact, some of the best comfy shoe deals will save you up to 50%. Talk about a steal!
Picking a comfortable shoe.
Knowing what to look for in a comfortable shoe is essential when it comes to hopping on the best deals quickly, and after collaborating with a number of podiatrists over the last several months, I have a fairly good idea of what to keep an eye on. “Shoes with a stiff forefoot that minimizes the bend at the ball of the foot is a very important characteristic to minimize long-term wear and tear," podiatrist Michael Galoyan, DPM previously told mbg.
On a broader scale, "You want to look for a lightweight, low-drop heel height, breathable materials, wide toe box stable shoe that has a flex point where your toes bend," added restorative physician and podiatrist Sherri Greene, DPM. So which deals am I shopping on Prime Day? Below I'm breaking down the best comfortable shoe deals of Prime Day 2022, so you can get a jump on revamping your footwear options without sacrificing support.
1. Chaco Core Chillo Slide Sandal
Comfortable sandals can be difficult to come by in the summer—but these Chaco's are up to the task, according to nearly 2,000 perfect ratings. Available an array of colors, this trendy pick is also 45% off for Prime members.
Chaco Core Chillo Slide Sandal, $28 (was $50); amazon.com
2. Reebok Kinetica Horizon Cross Trainer
Snag Reebok sneakers for 50% off this Prime Day—including this cushioned pick. The stylish running shoe boast a foam midsole with plenty of shock absorption for high impact activity. Bonus: They come in a range of colors to match any of your workout fits.
Reebok Kinetica Horizon Cross Trainer, $60 (was $120); amazon.com
3. Under Armour Charged Assert 9
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these supportive, neutral sneakers with more than 4,300 five-star ratings. "I heard they were like walking on a cloud," one customer wrote, "Well, the reviews were right." What's more, they're 41% off right now.
Under Armour Charged Assert 9, $42 (was $70); amazon.com
4. Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2
If you're in the market for new trainers, look no further than these comfy running sneakers. Constructed with springy cushioning, you'll be able to wear these kicks for long walks, runs, and anything in between. Oh, and they're also 50% off.
Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2, $80 (was $160);amazon.com
5. Adidas Grand Court Sneaker
On casual days, it's nice to have a basic sneaker that compliments your wardrobe but doesn't break the bank. Currently 40% off, these classic Adidas sneakers are a must snag on Prime Day. Just ask the 30,000+ people who gave them a 5-star rating.
Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $39 (was $65); amazon.com
6. Birkenstock Women’s Slides
Birkenstocks are a fan favorite for a reason, but the price tag can be steep. Of course, the quality design is worth the cost—but you shouldn't miss your chance to score a pair for less than $45. Plus, this trendy option has the cutest strappy design, along with a comfy cork footbed.
Birkenstock Women’s Slides, $43 (was $70); amazon.com
7. Muboliy Casual Summer Sandal
Ever thought your yoga mat would make a super comfy pair of sandals (or is that just me)? Well, the strappy Muboliy sandals put that theory to the test with a base made from, you guessed it, yoga mat foam. While the sandal's EVA footbed always stays the same, its straps come in a variety of fun patterns and colors to suit your style. They're also a total steal at just $24.
Muboliy Casual Summer Sandal, $24 (was $40); amazon.com
8. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
These Amazon best-sellers have racked up more than 7,100 perfect ratings for their ultra comfy design—and thanks to Prime Day, you can score them for up to 40% off. I think it's officially a good time to replace your old beat up shoes... what about you?
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0, $42 (was $70); amazon.com
9. New Balance 515 V3
For a more retro look, these supportive New Balance sneakers are my ultimate pick. Lightweight yet well-cushioned, they hit the perfect mark between support and style–and they're also 43% off right now.
New Balance 515 V3, $34 (was $75); amazon.com
The takeaway.
Finding a comfortable and sturdy shoe that you love doesn't have to break the bank, and with these deals dropping on Prime Day you'll be able to snag something both supportive and stylish for a steal. Of course I can't buy every item on this list, but my pick: the New Balance 515 V3. If you need any extra guidance selecting a supportive sandal or cushioned sneaker for any activity you may have lined up, check out our top picks to make your job easy. Happy shopping!