Most of the studied benefits of beet juice are linked to its nitrate content. If you don’t enjoy the taste of beet juice, you can still reap the nitrate benefits by eating beetroots in other forms, like a puree or smoothie, or by simply roasting them. “The benefits22 of beet juice can be obtained in many ways, including from both raw and cooked sources, although raw seems to have an improved antihypertensive effect overall,” says Wilhite.