Foods to avoid

Since vata is made of the elements of space and air it's best to avoid foods like popcorn and chips that have these qualities since "like increases like" and vata doesn't need more space and air energy. Vatas should also avoid cold, raw foods, including salads and raw vegetables, and anything dry and crispy. Cold drinks also increase vata energy, so they should be avoided, as well as caffeine, which can be too stimulating for vatas.