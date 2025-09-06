We Have A Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Coming—Here's What To Know
If you've been feeling extra sensitive, emotional, or downright wonky the past few days, you can thank the upcoming full moon for that. We're in the middle of an eclipse portal on the Virgo-Pisces axis, highlighting themes around practicality and spirituality—and this weekend's Pisces full moon is sure to be peak eclipse energy.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play during this moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind September's full moon total lunar eclipse
This month's full moon in soulful Pisces arrives on Sunday, September 7, at 2:09 p.m. EDT, marking a total lunar eclipse as well. And according to the AstroTwins, we might have no other choice but to surrender to it.
As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this full moon will be enchanted and poetic at its best, but it could also bring major life shifts.
We'll be voicing our dreams and deeply held desires, with intuitive Pisces at the reigns—so lean into it by letting down your walls. And with this moon forming a supportive trine with expansive Jupiter, the twins explain, a willingness to be open and try new things is your fast track to a lucky break or a big change.
"But that's no excuse for casting good sense aside," they add. "Because this full moon is also a shadowy lunar eclipse, you may romanticize to the point of delusion—careful not to put a rose-tinted filter over your eclipse glasses," the twins advise.
Keep in mind, as well, that this full moon is opposite Mercury in dteail-oriented Virgo. "There's good and bad to everything (and everyone) but it’s essential to look at the full picture. A snake who’s been lurking in the grass could be exposed within 2-4 weeks of this full moon," the twins say.
3 ways to work with the Pisces full moon lunar eclipse
Take a ritual bath
With the moon in a water sign, it's a fitting time to take a cleansing bath to help you release anything you're ready to let go of. Pisces does represent mystical ocean waters, after all—so if you live near a natural body of water, don't be afraid to take a dip either.
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more information.
Do some journaling—including dream journaling
Given that this full moon is also a lunar eclipse, the energy will likely be especially heightened. Eclipses can feel destabilizing, so taking time to ground and reflect is never a bad idea.
"We may not have time to think, much less process how we feel about these sudden events," the twins note, so they recommend journaling, meditating, or talking things through with a wise adviser to help you make sense of things.
Pisces is closely tied to the dreamworld, as well as our own unconscious mind and inner child, so don't forget to write things down in your dream journal, too.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, full moons and eclipses are excellent times to check in with your tarot cards, ask questions, and reflect on where you're at. Grab your go-to deck and give this four-card spread a try:
- What has manifested since the first Virgo new moon two weeks ago?
- What am I letting go of this full moon?
- What is the Eclipse portal shifting or changing in my life?
- What is my focus leading up to the second Virgo new moon in two weeks?
The takeaway
With the moon in dreamy Pisces, we could all feel more intuitive, sensitive, and even a bit delusional under this full moon eclipse. In any case, the twins say, the resounding message of this moon is no more excuses!
"As the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, Pisces helps us let it go," the twins say. "Farewell, toxic frenemies and energy vampires! Hello, to all that is good, true and beautiful—traits that go way beyond surface appearances."