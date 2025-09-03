September Kicks Off With Mercury In Virgo & A Pisces Full Moon—Here's Your Horoscope
Two planets have retrograde updates: Saturn and Uranus
On Monday, September 1, Saturn, the cosmic taskmaster, pivots back into Pisces until November 27. After slowing your roll in Aries since July 13, Saturn now directs its gaze toward the basics.
Escapist detours won’t cut it—this retrograde is about mastering core skills, refining routines, and making sure your grand visions are supported by strong foundations. Think of it as a cosmic quality-control check before you scale bigger mountains.
Then on Saturday, September 6, unruly Uranus begins its annual five-month retrograde, and for the first time since the 1940s, the backspin kicks off in Gemini.
Expect revelations in the realms of communication, technology and ideas—and be prepared to question outdated assumptions. On November 7, Uranus slides back into Taurus for its final visit in our lifetimes, helping crystallize the money and values lessons you’ve been learning since 2018.
The bottom line? Innovation is essential, but only if it’s grounded in what truly matters.
Check your data! Mercury taps the keys in Virgo from Tuesday until September 18
Embrace the minimalist ethos as strategic Mercury buzzes into its home sign of Virgo and directs you to streamline and simplify. Fling open cupboards, closets, and storage spaces, and give the contents an unflinching review. Donate, swap, and say farewell to things that are no longer your vibe.
More importantly, don’t race to replace them. Having fewer, but more treasured, objects can be preferable to stuffing every square inch of your home with “stuff.”
Wellness is earthy Virgo's domain. Since Mercury loves to monitor data, a fitness tracker could become your ultimate fall accessory. Speaking of monitoring, watch a tendency to be nosy and critical over the next few weeks.
This opinionated Mercury cycle turns everyone into a life coach, but if your advice wasn’t asked for, think twice before offering it. Instead, turn the focus to making your own life better.
Clash of the Titans: Mars and Jupiter butt heads on Thursday
Familiarity can breed contempt today, so look out! As Mars in Libra locks into a tense square with maximizer Jupiter in Cancer, you may feel pressured, manipulated, or otherwise guilt-tripped by the people closest to you. (And all they did was ask you how you wanted them to prepare your coffee!)
It’s not about a lack of appreciation, but rather a growing sense of obligation that is making it hard for you—or the other person involved—to say “no.” If you’re the egregious over-functioner, take this as your cue to pause and pull back. With a little time and space, the other person is bound to pick up the reins.
First, they might need to miss you a little—excruciating as that pause in the action can be. Maybe it’s you who needs a longer lapse in between heartfelt huddles. Be honest but kind, making sure to reassure loved ones that you’re not abandoning them—and that yes, you will be back.
Is a romantic relationship wilting from neglect as you tend to family and close friends? Unless it’s truly an emergency, don't cancel your coffee date (or ignore your buzzing app) to go dry a sister's tears. Send an empowering "You've got this" text, then follow Cupid's arrows to your bliss.
Howl at the blood moooon! The week concludes with Sunday’s total lunar eclipse in Pisces
Surrender to a soulful, spiritual groove—you might not have any other choice as the annual full moon in Pisces (2:09PM; 15°23’) arrives as a total lunar eclipse.
At its best, this full moon can be enchanted and poetic, helping you voice your dreams and deeply held desires. Let down your walls and boundaries a bit. A willingness to be open—and to just try new experiences—could bring major life shifts as the full moon trines worldly, adventurous Jupiter.
But that's no excuse for casting good sense aside. Because this full moon is also a shadowy lunar eclipse, you may romanticize to the point of delusion. Careful not to put a rose-tinted filter over your eclipse glasses. There's good and bad to everything (and everyone) but it’s essential to look at the full picture, especially since analytical Mercury opposes the full moon. A snake who’s been lurking in the grass could be exposed within 2-4 weeks of this full moon.
No more excuses! As the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, Pisces helps us let it go. Farewell, toxic frenemies and energy vampires! Hello, to all that is good, true and beautiful—traits that go way beyond surface appearances.