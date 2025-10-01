Ready For October's Harvest Moon? Here Are 3 Ways To Work With It
Full moons are a time for releasing, reflecting, and clearing out the old, and every full moon has a different flair depending on which zodiac sign it's in.
This time around, October's full moon is in the sign of bold and courageous Aries, and it also happens to be a super moon, appearing relatively bigger and brighter in the sky. Here's what to know about the astrology at play during this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind October's super full moon
This month's full moon in Aries is taking center stage in the sky on Monday, October 6, at 11:48 p.m. EDT. October's full moon is also known as the Hunter's Moon, and with this being the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, it is also the annual Harvest Moon.
Whatever you call it, according to the AstroTwins, this Aries full moon is going to light a personal fire in all of us—whether that’s a good thing or not.
"This raw and fiercely independent sign doesn’t wait for permission," the twins note, adding that Aries is all about fierce individuality. "Celebrate what you love about yourself, and release any negative vibes around your self-image!" the suggest.
But of course, given we're in relationship-oriented Libra season, you could feel torn between a desire to go solo and a longing for connection. The name of the game? Balance, of course. The push and pull between Aries and Libra (opposite signs on the zodiac wheel) reminds us of the importance of honoring our own needs while still considering others.
Beyond that, the twins say, this full moon could bring significant breakthroughs or milestones related to a project you started six months ago, around the Aries new moon. In any case, you'll want to advocate for yourself to get it over the finish line, according to the twins.
3 rituals to work with the Aries full moon
Do a burning ritual for release
Since this full moon is in a fire sign, it's an excellent opportunity to connect to the element with a fire ritual. All you have to do is write down what you want to let go of on a piece of paper and burn it! (Safely, of course.)
This could be certain behaviors, people, situations, jobs, or even limiting beliefs—anything you feel you've outgrown or isn't serving you anymore. As you burn your paper under the moonlight, set the intention to hold yourself accountable to let go of those things.
Reflect on the change of seasons
The Hunter's Moon is the perfect chance to reflect on the summer months and set autumnal intentions, according to the AstroTwins, so why not use this opportunity to do some meditating or journaling?
As aforementioned, this moon could bring up themes or projects started six months ago with the Aries new moon, so take time to reflect on how far you've come since then, as well as get clear on what you need to release going forward.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, it's always a good idea to consult your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Grab your deck and give this four-card spread a try:
- What has manifested for me since the new moon?
- What am I letting go of this full moon?
- How is the full moon in Aries influencing me to prioritize myself?
- What lesson does the Aries-Libra axis have to teach me?
The takeaway
If there's anything Aries is known for, it's being independent and bold. Under these moonbeams, we all have a chance to tap into that ferocity and harness our power. Don't forget to check out what this full moon means for your sign—but no matter your sign, as the twins put it, "This full moon demands courage from us all. Will you choose the safer route or take a risk that finally puts you first?"