There's A Full Flower Moon In Scorpio Coming—Here's What To Know About It
As hard as it is to believe that it's already May, Taurus season is already halfway through and we have a full moon on the horizon. This time around, it's in the sign of Scorpio—and given this is May's full moon, it's also known as the "Flower Moon."
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind May's full Flower Moon
The full Flower Moon will be peak in the sign of Scorpio on Monday, May 12, at 12:56 p.m. EDT. And if there's anything we can tell you about Scorpio energy...let's just say it's intense. (But you probably already knew that.)
Scorpio is also a sign of deep transformation and rebirth, so don't be surprised if this full moon has you feeling more emotionally sensitive or intuitive than usual.
Not only that, but this moon forms a flowing trine with Saturn in Pisces, highlighting the nuance between practicality and persistence versus creativity and flow. The message? Discipline is essential—but so is joy.
And while you're at it, keep in mind that revolutionary Uranus is opposing this moon in stubborn Taurus. As the moon prompts revelations and secrets coming to light, don't be surprised if Uranus' influence causes some outbursts.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "Choose a safe word because trust and lust are mutually exclusive under these sensitive moonbeams," adding, "Watch out for jealousy and possessiveness, too, which could flare up under the slightest provocation."
3 rituals to work with the Flower Moon
Spend some time in nature
With it being Taurus season and the Flower Moon, this is a great opportunity to get out into nature and let some baggage go. After all, if you don't know where to lay down your burdens, the Earth will always take them for you.
You might take a hike, stroll through your neighborhood, or even meditate under a tree. In any case, the twins add, this is a great moon to use flowers (or flower essences). "Everything's in bloom, so incorporate flowers and flower essences into your moon rituals," they note.
Take a ritual bath
This full moon is in watery Scorpio, so a great ritual to consider is taking a bath with the intention to energetically cleanse yourself. Treat the bath like a meditation, visualizing the water purifying your entire being. Bonus points if you live near a natural body of water and you're willing to take a chilly dip!
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more inspo.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to consult your tarot cards if you have any questions around what this full moon means for you. Not to mention, according to the twins, the energy of this Scorpio moon is subterranean, so "activate your inner witch on this full moon."
Here's a quick four-card spread to pull:
- What has been building up for me since the Scorpio new moon last November?
- What am I letting go of under this full moon?
- Where could I use more of Scorpio's transformative energy in my life?
- What is my focus leading up to the next new moon in two weeks?
The takeaway
It's certainly not every day—or every month—that we get a full moon this transformative. And while diving into the shadowy depths that Scorpio is so familiar with is never easy, we all have an opportunity for rebirth under the Flower Moon.
