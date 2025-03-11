Advertisement
Here's How To Work With This Week's Powerful Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse
March's full moon is right around the corner, and this time around, it will be in the sign of meticulous and detail-oriented Virgo. It will also be a total lunar eclipse, and it's the last full moon before the spring equinox and Astrological New Year.
In other words, this isn't your average full moon, so here's what to know about it ahead of time.
The astrology behind March's full moon total lunar eclipse
The full moon in Virgo will reach its peak this Friday, March 14, at 2:55 a.m. EDT, and the eclipse's path of totality will be visible from 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m. EDT.
If there's anything to understand about this astrological event, it's that full moons are a time for release, eclipses amplify those effects, and Virgo is all about refining and perfecting where possible.
That said, according to the AstroTwins, this is a great full moon to embrace the clean-girl aesthetic, scrubbing away any resistance to taking great care of yourself.
"This is the first eclipse in discerning Virgo since September 2016, so get ready for an unflinching life edit," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding, "If you’ve been slipping on healthy habits over the winter or slacking at work, you could get a stern wake-up call sometime over the next two weeks."
And keep in mind that eclipses make a point to reveal things—sometimes things we'd rather be left hidden. The twins say you could be shocked by what you discover, but if you're willing to lean in, these meticulous moonbeams will show you where you need to straighten up your act.
With this eclipse opposed by both Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, the twins advise simplifying your process. "The last thing you want to do is set yourself up for failure by making your goals overly complex," they explain. Virgo's motto? Think smarter, not harder.
3 rituals to work with the full moon lunar eclipse
There are countless ways to ritualize the full moon every time it rolls around, and many of those rituals can coincide with your manifestation practice. However, eclipses aren't a great time for manifesting, so your best bet under these moonbeams is to take things slow and allow things to unfold naturally.
Here are three simple ways to work with the energy of this Virgo full moon lunar eclipse:
Organize your living space
If you thought cleaning couldn't be a ritual, think again! As the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Virgo thrives on creating order out of chaos, so a Virgo full moon is the perfect time to organize your physical and energetic space.
Get a head start on your spring cleaning and do some of the deep cleaning tasks that routinely get put off, like wiping the baseboards, ceiling fans, and windows. Donate any old or unwanted clothes, drop off untouched pantry items at the food bank, or organize your entryway. The options are truly endless.
Spend some time in nature
As spring starts to creep in here in the northern hemisphere, take the opportunity to get some fresh air and commune with Mother Nature.
After all, Virgo is an earth sign, and the twins note that staying grounded is also especially helpful during a lunar eclipse. "It could be as simple as taking off your shoes and walking barefoot outside, or touching a tree," they add.
In any case, spend some time thinking about what you want to let go of in your life as you're outside. Ask the Earth and trees to take these things from you, and thank them for easing your burden.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Grab your favorite deck and try the following four-card spread:
- What changes are coming in with this eclipse?
- Where can I apply more of Virgo's organization in my life?
- How can I think smarter not harder?
- What am I being encouraged to release?
The takeaway
Between the analytical and organized energy of this full moon in Virgo—and the potent eclipse energy coming along with it—the last full moon of the astrological year is going to be an interesting one. Consider it one less pressure release, just in time for spring.
