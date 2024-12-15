Advertisement
How To Work With The Year's Final Full Moon + The Astrology At Play
New Year's is nearly upon us—as hard as it is to believe—and that means we have one last full moon to get through before 2025. Here's what to know about the astrology happening behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.
The astrology behind November's full moon
The last full moon of the year will be in Gemini, arriving on Sunday, December 15 at 4:02 a.m. EST. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, Gemini brings with it a breath of fresh air—even though full moons are generally about release.
"It's kind of like a boost forward because Mercury is going direct on the same day. So we're leaving that retrograde, giving us some relief within our communication, technology, and plans, which also happen to be in the realm of Gemini," she explains.
Of course, there is still potential for information overload under these moonbeams. As Quinn explains, we'll still want to be letting things go and shedding right now, even if Gemini is energizing us. "This shedding may be inciting what's to come in terms of new perspective shifts, curiosity for people, change, and how to do things differently—so it has a little bit of excitement around it."
All that to say, Quinn says we can allow the influence of Gemini to be a catalyst for this new year and the fresh perspectives that are being inspired right now.
Just remember, Mars did just go into retrograde in Leo, it could be adding some impatience and unsettled energy along with this lunation, according to Quinn. "Gemini energy may want you to get your point across and move forward, but know that even having the shifted perspective can be enough right now, even if you can't take action on it."
She suggests letting Mars' retrograde influence be more of an added boost in your redirection right now.
3 rituals to work with this full moon
Do some energetic clearing & cleansing
Since this full moon is in an air sign, Quinn suggests leaning on that element in your full moon rituals. For instance, she suggests, you could do some energetic cleansing in your home. Whether that's smudging with your herbs of choice, clearing your alter, or simply opening up your winds to get one last burst of fresh air before spring, it's a great way to clear the energy in your home for New Year's.
Host a party
According to Quinn, since we're coming up on the winter solstice and we're in the middle of the holiday season, hosting a party is definitely a ritual in and of itself. "Gemini's love a party, and so does Sagittarius, since we're still in Sag season," she explains, adding, "So bring in the new season with a warm meal and celebrate the turn of seasons that's happening with a winter solstice celebration."
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn always recommends checking in with your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Grab your deck and give this three-card spread a try:
And then, of course, the taro spread. I've got three questions. What has manifested since the new moon? What are you letting go of this full moon? And what new perspectives are being sparked for you nice.
The takeaway
We're all gearing up for a new calendar year, and under these Gemini moonbeams, we're all ready to take let some things go and the leap into the unknown. In the meantime, don't forget to read up on what this moon means for your specific sign!
