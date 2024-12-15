Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

How To Work With The Year's Final Full Moon + The Astrology At Play

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 15, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Brandon Alms / Stocksy
December 15, 2024

New Year's is nearly upon us—as hard as it is to believe—and that means we have one last full moon to get through before 2025. Here's what to know about the astrology happening behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.

The astrology behind November's full moon

The last full moon of the year will be in Gemini, arriving on Sunday, December 15 at 4:02 a.m. EST. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, Gemini brings with it a breath of fresh air—even though full moons are generally about release.

"It's kind of like a boost forward because Mercury is going direct on the same day. So we're leaving that retrograde, giving us some relief within our communication, technology, and plans, which also happen to be in the realm of Gemini," she explains.

Of course, there is still potential for information overload under these moonbeams. As Quinn explains, we'll still want to be letting things go and shedding right now, even if Gemini is energizing us. "This shedding may be inciting what's to come in terms of new perspective shifts, curiosity for people, change, and how to do things differently—so it has a little bit of excitement around it."

All that to say, Quinn says we can allow the influence of Gemini to be a catalyst for this new year and the fresh perspectives that are being inspired right now.

Just remember, Mars did just go into retrograde in Leo, it could be adding some impatience and unsettled energy along with this lunation, according to Quinn. "Gemini energy may want you to get your point across and move forward, but know that even having the shifted perspective can be enough right now, even if you can't take action on it."

She suggests letting Mars' retrograde influence be more of an added boost in your redirection right now.

3 rituals to work with this full moon

1.

Do some energetic clearing & cleansing

Since this full moon is in an air sign, Quinn suggests leaning on that element in your full moon rituals. For instance, she suggests, you could do some energetic cleansing in your home. Whether that's smudging with your herbs of choice, clearing your alter, or simply opening up your winds to get one last burst of fresh air before spring, it's a great way to clear the energy in your home for New Year's.

2.

Host a party

According to Quinn, since we're coming up on the winter solstice and we're in the middle of the holiday season, hosting a party is definitely a ritual in and of itself. "Gemini's love a party, and so does Sagittarius, since we're still in Sag season," she explains, adding, "So bring in the new season with a warm meal and celebrate the turn of seasons that's happening with a winter solstice celebration."

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Lastly, Quinn always recommends checking in with your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Grab your deck and give this three-card spread a try:

And then, of course, the taro spread. I've got three questions. What has manifested since the new moon? What are you letting go of this full moon? And what new perspectives are being sparked for you nice. 

The takeaway

We're all gearing up for a new calendar year, and under these Gemini moonbeams, we're all ready to take let some things go and the leap into the unknown. In the meantime, don't forget to read up on what this moon means for your specific sign!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country

Sarah Regan

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Beauty

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country

Sarah Regan

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Beauty

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country

Sarah Regan

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Beauty

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Move Out Of The Country

Sarah Regan

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Drinking This Daily Increases Liver Cancer Risk By 85% (Nope, Not Alcohol)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Beauty

This Is The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin—And It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.