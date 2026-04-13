Here's What You Need To Know About The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spring has sprung here in the northern hemisphere, and with it, a new astrological year has begun. As we charge through an intense Aries season with numerous planets moving through the Ram's realm this week, we also have an Aries new moon headed our way.
Here's what to know about the first new moon of the astrological year, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon
It is, after all, the first new moon of both spring and the astrological year—arriving as blossoms bloom and the Earth comes alive once more. That's the energy of this Aries new moon, and with so many other planets linking up in Aries this week, the urge to start something new (or start over all together) will be strong.
First we have the sun and moon aligning at 27 degrees in Aries, Chiron in Aries at 26 degrees (a close conjunction to the sun and moon), and Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune all within 5 degrees of each other—also in Aries.
In the simplest of terms, this is a lot of Aries energy to contend with. Chiron is the wounded healer in astrology, and as it lines up with the sun in bold and passionate Aries, our innermost wounds are coming to light. As the first sign on the zodiac wheel, Aries reminds us who we are, and this new moon is an opportunity to step into this next chapter.
Of course, Aries is also known for being a bit aggressive, so watch out for impatient, reckless, or otherwise antagonistic behavior—from yourself or others—this week.
All in all, this new moon asks us to get clear on what it is we want to see manifest over the next six months, leading up to the Aries full moon in September, as well as over the course of the entire astrological year. Once you've got the vision, spring into action.
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Aries
Set intentions for the astrological year
With it being the first new moon of the astrological year, this is an excellent time to set some intentions for the next six months. A lot can happen in that time, so don't be afraid to dream big. In fact, dream bigger, because that's what Aries would do.
Whether you meditate on your intentions, do a visualization, make an actual vision board, journal them down, or all of the above, the more you can connect to the feeling of what you're calling in, the more real it will become.
To that end, since this new moon is in a fire sign, you can also do some candle magic along with your intentions, which brings us to our next ritual.
Do some candle magic
Candle magic is an easy way to work with any intention. It simply involves thinking of your goals as you light the candle and watch it burn. It's meditative, calming, and reminds you to take action in your life that aligns with your goals. It's also just another way to visualize, which is a go-to manifesting technique.
Each time you come back to this candle, think of your intentions and make sure you're taking aligned action. When you're done with your candle, make a point to snuff it out, instead of blowing your intentions away.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, the astrological year's first new moon is as good a time a any for a tarot reading. Here's a four-card spread to pull:
- Where am I being asked to start fresh?
- What do I need to let go of in order to step into this next chapter?
- Where can I apply more of Aries' courage to my life?
- What is my primary focus leading up to the Aries full moon in six months?
The takeaway
Over the next six months leading up to the Aries full moon, we have an opportunity to transform our passions into tangible outcomes. With all the Aries energy in the air, this is a rare opportunity to harness it, so make the most of this new moon through intention setting, aligned action, and following your impulses.