One of life’s simple pleasures amid the pandemic is tuning in to all the celebrity beauty tips of late. There’s something calming (and relatable) about seeing the stars at their own sinks experimenting with a new product or paring back their routine. We've since learned hair care hacks, certain styling tricks, and, oh, has there been a ton of DIY.

Ashley Graham's newest habit hits all three points: “I’ve been doing an apple cider vinegar rinse about once a week,” the supermodel and new mom shares in an interview with the New York Times.

Here's what you need to know about the solution and how to replicate Graham's rinse.