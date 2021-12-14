This Super Common Conflict Pattern Is What Escalates Fights Between Couples

According to therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT, if you're in a relationship where one person is a pursuer during arguments, while the other is a withdrawer, this conflict "dance" can cause some serious tension between the two of you. In this kind of dynamic, one partner will typically pursue an issue or conflict, while the other begins to shut it out or shut it down, she explains.

"The goal of the pursuer is to solve the problem or get more connection, and the goal of the distancer is to protect themselves (and the relationship) from further hurt," she previously wrote for mbg. "Both people want a sense of safety and peace, but they want it in different ways."

Clinical psychologist and couples' therapist Sue Johnson, Ed.D., has called this dynamic the "Protest Polka," because one person moves toward their partner while the other moves away.

This dynamic is also thought to be common among twin flames, as there's typically thought to be a "chase" stage in these tumultuous relationships culminating in a temporary or permanent period of separation from each other. As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser previously explained to mbg, this stage often happens when the honeymoon phase ends and insecurities and attachment issues start to rear their heads—which brings us to our next point.