Before diving into the research, if you've never heard of "bedtime procrastination," it's when a person chooses to put off going to sleep in order to have more time in the evening. As integrative psychiatrist and sleep specialist Nishi Bhopal, M.D., previously explained to mbg, it usually happens when people don't feel they have enough time during the day, adding, "Those quiet nighttime hours are precious and often the only time we have to ourselves."

And according to sleep expert, Shelby Harris, PsyD, CBSM, the people most likely to engage in bedtime procrastination are those who feel like they don't get any time for themselves, don't get time to decompress, or are overly stressed.

"Parents frequently do this, as they're working and taking care of their kids and, once the kids go to bed, they finally decide to do things like binge-watch TV, read, or do anything they never really feel like they have the time to do," she explains.