2022 Will Be The Most Important Year In A Decade For This Zodiac Sign

This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022
It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign (and your whole chart, for that matter) this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you.
And calling all Rams: The sign of Aries is in for a milestone 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.
Why Aries are in for a game-changing spring.
If the new year starts off slow for you, Aries, have no fear. Come May, you're in for a major fresh start.
2022 Horoscopes for Every Sign
Your complete 2022 horoscope from MBG astrologers The AstroTwins.
According to the twins, expansive Jupiter moves into your sign on May 10 for the first time in 10 years—making 2022 one of the most "profound and important" years for you in a decade.
"Jupiter is the planet of luck, growth, and risk-taking. Its arrival to your sign and trailblazing first house heralds an entirely new life chapter," the twins write. Moral of the story: "Get ready to reinvent yourself."
Since it's been 10 years since Jupiter was in Aries, spring will be the time to start taking leaps that have been brewing over the last decade-long cycle. Jupiter will be magnifying your personal goals and dreams until October 28.
How this sign can prepare.
Change is the name of the game for you this year, and you might be in for some shake-ups in everything from your career path to your social circle to your home base. "You've earned the right, Aries: You weathered shock-jock Uranus in your sign from 2010 to 2018, and leaped through the existential drills and extreme soul-searching. Now, you begin your evolution into the next cycle of life," the twins say.
Take note, however, that this rebirth may not be linear. Jupiter will spend the first four months of 2022 in Pisces and your 12th house of closure, which could drum up some difficult feelings. This "healing journey," the twins explain, "will repeat one more time from October 28 to December 20 before Jupiter heads into Aries to close out 2022."
Over the next few months, they recommend asking yourself what you're done with (or are ready to be done with), and to promptly let it go to make room for the new.
The takeaway.
Aries can prepare for some major shifts in the coming year. Jupiter landing in your sign is sure to usher in good luck and expansion—so, best to use the coming months to take stock and release. Then, you'll be fired up and ready to go come May.
Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign with The AstroTwins' complete 2022 forecast.