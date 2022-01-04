2022 Will Be The Most Important Year In A Decade For This Zodiac Sign

Change is the name of the game for you this year, and you might be in for some shake-ups in everything from your career path to your social circle to your home base. "You've earned the right, Aries: You weathered shock-jock Uranus in your sign from 2010 to 2018, and leaped through the existential drills and extreme soul-searching. Now, you begin your evolution into the next cycle of life," the twins say.

Take note, however, that this rebirth may not be linear. Jupiter will spend the first four months of 2022 in Pisces and your 12th house of closure, which could drum up some difficult feelings. This "healing journey," the twins explain, "will repeat one more time from October 28 to December 20 before Jupiter heads into Aries to close out 2022."

Over the next few months, they recommend asking yourself what you're done with (or are ready to be done with), and to promptly let it go to make room for the new.