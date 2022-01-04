 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022
|
Expert Reviewed This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022

This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The AstroTwins
Expert review by The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
2022 Will Be The Most Important Year In A Decade For This Zodiac Sign

Image by mbg creative X Thais Varela / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 4, 2022 — 15:04 PM

It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign (and your whole chart, for that matter) this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you.

And calling all Rams: The sign of Aries is in for a milestone 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.

Why Aries are in for a game-changing spring.

If the new year starts off slow for you, Aries, have no fear. Come May, you're in for a major fresh start.

2022 Horoscopes for Every Sign

Your complete 2022 horoscope from MBG astrologers The AstroTwins.

horoscope prediction book for 2022 with yellow cover on a phone and tablet

According to the twins, expansive Jupiter moves into your sign on May 10 for the first time in 10 years—making 2022 one of the most "profound and important" years for you in a decade.

"Jupiter is the planet of luck, growth, and risk-taking. Its arrival to your sign and trailblazing first house heralds an entirely new life chapter," the twins write. Moral of the story: "Get ready to reinvent yourself."

Since it's been 10 years since Jupiter was in Aries, spring will be the time to start taking leaps that have been brewing over the last decade-long cycle. Jupiter will be magnifying your personal goals and dreams until October 28.

Advertisement

How this sign can prepare.

Change is the name of the game for you this year, and you might be in for some shake-ups in everything from your career path to your social circle to your home base. "You've earned the right, Aries: You weathered shock-jock Uranus in your sign from 2010 to 2018, and leaped through the existential drills and extreme soul-searching. Now, you begin your evolution into the next cycle of life," the twins say.

Take note, however, that this rebirth may not be linear. Jupiter will spend the first four months of 2022 in Pisces and your 12th house of closure, which could drum up some difficult feelings. This "healing journey," the twins explain, "will repeat one more time from October 28 to December 20 before Jupiter heads into Aries to close out 2022."

Over the next few months, they recommend asking yourself what you're done with (or are ready to be done with), and to promptly let it go to make room for the new.

The takeaway.

Aries can prepare for some major shifts in the coming year. Jupiter landing in your sign is sure to usher in good luck and expansion—so, best to use the coming months to take stock and release. Then, you'll be fired up and ready to go come May.

Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign with The AstroTwins' complete 2022 forecast.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

An Energy Reading For The Week Ahead, From A Professional Intuitive

Natasha Levinger
An Energy Reading For The Week Ahead, From A Professional Intuitive
Personal Growth

The Psychology Of Impostor Syndrome & How To Actually Overcome It

Carissa Begonia
The Psychology Of Impostor Syndrome & How To Actually Overcome It
Healthy Weight

Experts Swear By This Probiotic For Healthy Weight & Less Bloat*

Abby Moore
Experts Swear By This Probiotic For Healthy Weight & Less Bloat*
Sex

5 Powerful Changes To Make To Your Sex Life In 2022, From Sex Therapists

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Powerful Changes To Make To Your Sex Life In 2022, From Sex Therapists
Personal Growth

I'm A Happiness Expert: How To Keep Resolutions Without It Feeling Like A Chore

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Happiness Expert: How To Keep Resolutions Without It Feeling Like A Chore
Home

Your Ultimate Guide To Monsteras: The Golden Child Of The Houseplant World

Lauren David
Your Ultimate Guide To Monsteras: The Golden Child Of The Houseplant World
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

Experts Call This Easy-To-Follow Eating Style The Best Healthy Diet Plan In 2022

Eliza Sullivan
Experts Call This Easy-To-Follow Eating Style The Best Healthy Diet Plan In 2022
Integrative Health

Worried About Getting All Of Your Nutrients On A Vegan Diet? Try This

Morgan Chamberlain
Worried About Getting All Of Your Nutrients On A Vegan Diet? Try This
Beauty

Add This To Your Morning Beauty Routine To Feel Instantly Calmer

Jamie Schneider
Add This To Your Morning Beauty Routine To Feel Instantly Calmer
Spirituality

A New Moon Ritual To Help You Start 2022 With A Fresh Slate

Emma Loewe
A New Moon Ritual To Help You Start 2022 With A Fresh Slate
Mental Health

Starting Therapy This Year? Look Out For These Red Flags In A Therapist

Jamie Schneider
Starting Therapy This Year? Look Out For These Red Flags In A Therapist
Integrative Health

Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Emma Loewe
Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/are-you-aries-prepare-for-pivotal-year-astrologers-say

Your article and new folder have been saved!