Integrative Health

This Anti-Inflammatory Spice Could Soothe Arthritis Symptoms, Research Finds

Jenny Fant
Author:
Jenny Fant
October 12, 2024
Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
By Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
Jenny is a San Francisco-based mbg contributor, content designer, and climate & sustainability communications specialist. She is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara. An avid open-water swimmer, Jenny has worked for healthy living and nutrition brands like Sun Basket, Gather Around Nutrition, and Territory Foods.
Turmeric powder, turmeric capsule and turmeric on wooden background
Image by yokeetod / iStock
October 12, 2024

Turmeric is a delicious spice that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a wide range of ailments, and research has begun to uncover its potential benefits for bone and joint health.

A published review of curcuma, the active ingredient in turmeric, set out to document some of the most compelling research on how it may affect bone and joint health, especially pertaining to the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA). 

Could turmeric soothe osteoarthritis?

Scientists certainly seem to think so. A review of studies1 published in the National Library of Medicine found that curcuma helps reduce inflammation and may be particularly useful for treating the symptoms of osteoarthritis. The authors of the review found that the most commonly researched dose of curcumin (around 1,000–2,000 mg daily) has strong antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects. 

The authors also noted that because curcumin is quite safe in high doses, it’s a more promising treatment option than other inflammation- and pain-management pharmaceuticals, which often come with a host of unwanted side effects.

Nevertheless, the review noted that scientists have not quite landed on if or how it might prevent the onset of the disease altogether. “Further research is needed to determine the preventive role of curcumin in the pathogenesis of OA, the effects of long-term usage of curcumin in preventive purposes and treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to determine optimal therapeutic dosages,” noted the authors of the review.

Osteoarthritis is a common joint disorder that affects over 32 US adults. It’s a degenerative disease that occurs when protective cartilage wears down over time, leading to pain, stiffness, and difficulty staying active and moving around.

The joints that are most commonly affected by osteoarthritis are those in the hands, knees, hips, and spine. As the cartilage breaks down, the bones in the joint can begin to rub against each other, causing pain and inflammation. 

While some treatment options exist, such as nonsteroidal antirheumatic drugs, they come with side effects, including stomach upset and an increased risk of ulcers and gastrointestinal complications.

How to get more turmeric

Given that inflammation is a key driver of joint damage in conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, turmeric’s anti-inflammatory effects can be incredibly helpful.

But turmeric's benefits don't stop there. The spice may also have antioxidant properties, which can help protect against oxidative damage in the body.

This kind of damage is linked to the development of bone-related conditions like osteoporosis, so reducing oxidative stress may be beneficial for overall bone health.

If you're interested in incorporating turmeric into your diet to support your bone and joint health, you can get started by using the spice to flavor dishes like curries, soups, and stews, or warm beverages like golden milk.

You can also try taking a well-vetted turmeric supplement that contains higher levels of curcumin than what you have in your kitchen. Here are 14 formulas that harness the power of the plant.

Be sure to talk with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have any existing health conditions or are taking other medications.

The takeaway

The medical community is examining curcuma, the active ingredient in turmeric, for its potential role in the treatment of osteoarthritis. While more research is needed, the preliminary evidence shows that turmeric can be a helpful addition to current treatment plans for the disease given its proven anti-inflammatory effects and low risk of side effects. 

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

