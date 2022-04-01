This Underrated Grain Is A+ For Healthy Cholesterol & Blood Sugar Balance

“The seeds are considered to be part of the grain family and are one of the six pseudocereals,” Harlow says. Pseudocereals are a plant that produces a seed or fruit that is consumed as a grain—others include quinoa, buckwheat, and chia seeds. So even though it’s labeled a grain, if we’re being technical, amaranth is a seed.

“Amaranth was used widely by the Aztecs as not only a food staple, but also as part of their cultural and religious rituals,” says Sarah Jackson, M.S., RDN of Origin Nutrition. “Today, amaranth is mainly produced in China, but also grown in Mexico, Central America, and areas in the United States.

The seeds themselves are itty bitty, similar to the size of a poppy seed, and they are light tan and beige-colored. Although amaranth can appear in sweet or savory recipes, it does have a potent flavor that makes it difficult to camouflage in some dishes. Expect a nutty taste, grassy scent, and hints of herby-flavor.