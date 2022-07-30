 Skip to content

I Wear These Sneakers For Every Hot Girl Walk & They Offer The Perfect Amount Of Cushioning

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Woman Taking Her Dog for a Walk

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

July 30, 2022
July 30, 2022 — 11:04 AM

I love going for walks—and living in New York, it’s also one of my favorite modes of transportation, whether I'm headed to the grocery store or friends' apartments. There was a time that I could slip on a pair of sandals and head on my merry way, but over the years I’ve learned that mode of thinking is only a recipe for discomfort the next day—and pebbles in my shoes!

I’ve cycled through a wide range of sneakers over the years on the hunt for my perfect fit, but it was serendipitous that I came across my absolute staple shoe for all my hot girl walks: the Altra Escalante 3. After trying out the sneaker on a guided run a few months ago, these shoes have quickly become a mainstay in my footwear lineup as they’re not only adorable (who can resist a floral design?) but also provide a wide toe box, giving plenty of room for my feet to breathe.

Why I love Escalante 3.

It’s no small task finding a pair of shoes that work on both my hot girl walks and training runs, and there’s nothing I find less comfortable than a pair of over-cushioned sneakers. Contrarian, I know. The Escalante 3 came along at the perfect time when my former favorite sneaker underwent some major changes in terms of padding, and I was in need of a shoe that actually allowed me to feel grounded, lest I struggle with increasing hip pains.

The Escalante 3 is designed with a breathable sock-like design that doesn’t feel restrictive on my feet when I take these babies out on hotter days, and they also feature Altra EGO™ midsole foam so while they aren’t overly padded. I also don’t feel like my soles aren’t being supported; this is essential if I want to zone out and listen to my hot girl tunes (a must.)

Since the Escalante 3 has a Balanced Cushioning™ platform, the shoes are also designed to help improve alignment naturally. That means whether you pronate, supinate, or have a neutral foot, you’ll be supported from all angles, causing no excess strain on the body. 

An added bonus? I’m especially prone to blisters and I can confidently say that this has not been an issue in my Escalantes—even after running in the rain!

The takeaway.

The importance of a high-quality, comfortable sneaker should not be overstated, and regardless of whether I’m going for a long walk around the city or just a short stroll to the grocery store, the Escalante 3’s are the shoes I’m reaching for. I’m partial to the floral design, but if you’re looking for a more muted shade there are plenty of options and size ranges to choose from so you can hit the streets for your hot girl walk in a shoe that lets your toes breathe.

