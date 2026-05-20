Is This The No.1 Food To Eat Before Bed For Longer, Deeper Sleep?
Late-night snacking gets a bad reputation, but going to bed hungry isn’t exactly ideal either. While there are upsides to eating dinner on the earlier side , a small bedtime snack can sometimes help curb lingering hunger pangs. And if you choose the right one, it may even support better sleep. Almonds, are one such option.
These nutrient-dense nuts offer a satisfying combination of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and magnesium, making them one of the best foods to reach for before bed.
Why almonds make such a great nighttime snack
One ounce of almonds1 (about 23 almonds or ¼ cup) packs in:
- 6 grams of protein
- 3.5 grams of fiber
- Healthy monounsaturated fats
- 19% of the daily value for magnesium
Protein, fiber, and fat are all very satiating ingredients, meaning this small amount of nuts can help satisfy your appetite, especially when compared to carby crackers or candy. Because almonds digest more slowly, they can help provide steady energy throughout the night rather than triggering a quick blood sugar spike followed by a crash. That’s particularly important before bed, since blood sugar swings may disrupt sleep and leave you waking up hungry in the middle of the night.
Almonds are also a great source of magnesium.
The magnesium connection
Almonds also happen to be one of the best food sources of magnesium. Magnesium is known as the anti-stress mineral, and it lets your brain and body start to chill out and relax so you can fall asleep faster (which is why so many of our favorite sleep supplements feature it).
Magnesium is involved in hundreds of processes throughout the body, including muscle function, nervous system regulation, and supporting a healthy stress response. It essentially helps your brain and body shift into a calmer, more relaxed state before sleep.*
That’s one reason magnesium has become such a popular ingredient in sleep supplements and powders (like this one that's better than a sleep girl mocktail). And while supplements can certainly help you dift off, it's still important to incorporate more magnesium-rich foods into your diet (as 43% of U.S. adults2 currently aren't getting enough).
Easy ways to eat almonds before bed
If plain almonds aren’t calling your name, there are plenty of ways to spruce them up.
For a sweet option, pair almonds with a square or two of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate also contains magnesium as well, so the combo gives you an extra boost of this relaxation-supporting mineral while still feeling like dessert.
If you're looking for something salty and crunchy, toss almonds into a bowl of popcorn. Popcorn adds even more fiber while the almonds provide protein and healthy fats to balance things.
The takeaway
Your overall sleep quality still depends on factors like stress levels, caffeine intake, light exposure, and consistent sleep habits.
But if you’re looking for a simple (and delicious) bedtime snack that can help quell hunger while also supporting relaxation, almonds are hard to beat. Between their filling nutrient profile and magnesium content, they’re one of the smartest late-night snacks to keep stocked in your kitchen.