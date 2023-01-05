The Age-Defying Secrets Summit Starts Soon: Here's The 101
From books to podcasts, longevity information is everywhere these days. While you can easily find bits and pieces about how to live a longer and healthier life, it’s not always easy to piece the puzzle together.
To that end, you might already know which cooking oil is the healthiest choice or which kind of alcohol you should avoid to protect your lifespan, but wouldn’t it be nice if all of the must-know information was in one place?
Lucky for you (and us all), The Art of Anti-Aging’s 7-day, Age-Defying Secrets Summit is here to fill that gap. A plethora of mbg’s favorite experts are going to be there to share their best-kept secrets on living a happier, healthier, and longer life. Here's what to know, and how to get involved.
About the Summit:
Put on by entrepreneur and natural health veteran Brian Vaszily, this summit is filled with science-backed knowledge, featuring 21 of the world’s most esteemed anti-aging and longevity doctors and health experts. During the summit, which airs from January 18th to the 24th, each speaker reveals their answer to one thing:
The key question
By the end of the summit, you’ll walk away with lasting knowledge about how to actually live a longer and healthier life and you’ll get a detailed look at many of the buzziest topics in the healthspan space right now: From the gut microbiota to healthy skin aging.
Each day of the summit, interviews will open at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, 9:00 a.m. MST, 10:00 a.m. CT, and 11:00 a.m. EST. That being said, the complete transcripts will be available to you to access any time you want, for life (a worthy investment if we do say so ourselves).
On each day there will be three expert speakers, with each interview lasting about an hour. The overarching topics will vary day by day, but here's a sneak preview:
- Day 1: Little-Known #1 for Gut, Blood Sugar/Brain Health Surprise, STOP Unconsciously Ruining Your Health, Poop, Anxiety
- Day 2: #1 Herbs from a Legend, Sleep Secret Solves 60% of Issues, New Top Cancer-Fighter, Slash Alzheimer’s Risk 46%
- Day 3: Top Foods, Little-Known Life-Saver to Avoid 95% of Disease, New #1 Vital Sign You Must Monitor, Protein, B12
- Day 4: The Hateful 8, Very Little-Known Key for Brain Health, “Crave Test” for Unexplained Symptoms, Inflamed Gut, Insulin
- Day 5: Liver & Heart Disease Surprise, Big Brain Mistake if You’re 40+, Jaw-Drop Secret to Avoid Pain, Save Your Mobility
- Day 6: Best Foods to Beat Anxiety & Depression, Top ‘Shrooms to Fight Cancer & Infections, Goodbye Autoimmune Disease
- Day 7: #1 Secret to Clear Your Toxin Clogs, 11 Key Factors That “Steal Your Mind,” Silenced TOP Cause of Chronic Disease
Who you’ll learn from.
Thanks to renowned nutrition experts like Joel Fuhrman, M.D., ancient medicine researchers like Nick Polizzi, sleep specialists like Michael Breus, M.D., heart disease researchers like Beverly Yates, M.D., and brain health experts like Daniel Amen, M.D., this expert-led program will help you dive much deeper into the science of longevity—far beyond surface-level tips and tricks (though you’ll collect those along the way, too).
After this summit, you’ll have a better understanding of what to eat for a longer life, how to exercise to extend your able-bodied years, which herbs can help you feel better right now and for years to come, how to actually get better sleep, how to keep your brain happy, and ultimately, how to tend to your body on a daily basis—plus, why all of this matters to your overall wellbeing.
What you’ll get.
When you sign up for unlimited access to the summit (which you can do right here), you’ll get more than just expert-led presentations. In fact, there’s a handful of must-have ebooks on various topics that cover gut health, brain health, super-antioxidant food and spices, the top chores to boost longevity, and more—all of which you can bookmark for future use.
An mbg preview:
Still not sure what to expect? Here are a few of our favorite longevity tips some of the featured experts have previously shared with mbg as a quick preview of the new information to come:
Daniel Amen, M.D. on brain types:
"You have to know your brain type to know what makes you uniquely happy," Amen explained. See, some brains thrive on calming, feel-good music; others get a thrill from surprises, like impromptu road trips, and daring activities, like bungee jumping; and some get a surge of dopamine from simply being in charge. Know your own brain type, Amen explained, and you can identify the happiness strategies that work best for you and find a personalized mental health plan for the long run.
Ellen Vora, M.D. on caffeine clock:
"A cup of coffee at 9 a.m. is still lingering in your body at bedtime, and having a cup of coffee at 3 p.m. is effectively like drinking half a cup of coffee at 9 p.m.," Vora said, adding, "even a little bit of caffeine lingering in the body can disrupt the quality of your sleep." And getting good sleep is one of the best ways to slow down aging.
Michael Breus, M.D. on sleep chronotypes:
Speaking of sleep, "If you wake up not within your chronotype—for example, if you were a wolf and you were waking up earlier than a wolf's normal wake-up time—that would make sense as to why you're groggy," Breus previously told mbg. So the first step to nailing down your perfect internal clock is to learn more about your sleep chronotype.
Drew Ramsey, M.D., on choosing the best fats:
“Leave the margarine or other whipped vegetable oil spreads on the grocery shelf,” Ramsey previously recommended for more vibrant long-term health. “Grass-fed butter not only offers a richer, creamier flavor but also has the healthy fats that assist in building muscle and brain cells. In addition, grass-fed butter contains other vitamins and minerals that play a vital role in brain development and maintenance.”
How to sign up.
To sign up and unlock all of the longevity secrets you’ve been waiting for, head on over to the Art of Anti-Aging Age-Defying Secrets Summit home page. If you want to live long and live well, this is a perfect place to start—see you there!
