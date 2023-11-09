After I realized that my current sleep routine was not sustainable, I started to test out different sleep aids to see if anything could help me fall asleep at a reasonable hour.

I tried just about everything you can imagine: valerian, kava kava, chamomile, passion flower, tryptophan, lavender, and many types of sleepy teas. My experience with these natural remedies was that they worked amazingly for a night or two, and then they stopped helping. I have heard that this is a common experience for many people.

Then, a few months ago, I heard about sleep support+ and was intrigued by the ingredients. The combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® was one I'd never come across after years of testing different products. I decided to give it a shot, and I was really impressed by how much better my sleep became.*

On the nights when I'd take sleep support+ about two hours before bed, I was ready to sleep by 10 or 10:30. And instead of lying awake until the wee hours of the morning, I'd fall asleep easily within an hour, sometimes within half an hour—which was just miraculous to me.* It was such a pleasant surprise to wake up to use the restroom in the middle of the night and realize I'd been sleeping the whole time. It's quite exciting to get a good night's sleep.