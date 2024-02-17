Advertisement
Mercury Poisoning Turned My World Upside Down—How I Healed
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In this mindbodygreen series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
Friends have always described me as one of the healthiest people they know. But about 2.5 years ago, I started feeling off. I had dizzy spells and constant bloating. My energy was low, and by dinner time I could barely keep my eyes open. Eventually, my period stopped, and I noticed bold patches on my head. I was constantly anxious, and I knew I needed to get to the bottom of it.
Searching for answers
My sister has thyroid issues, so I thought I might too. A visit to an endocrinologist confirmed my thyroid was weak, but he suspected that was a result of a deeper issue.
I started taking hormones for my thyroid and to get my period back, but it didn’t help. The only thing that changed was my hair loss got worse. I went from doctor to doctor, undergoing dozens of tests. At one point I was seeing seven different functional medicine doctors, some of the best in the country. But nobody could understand why my body was not responding.
Eventually, tests revealed I was experiencing mercury toxicity. Turns out, I have a genetic predisposition that left me sensitive to heavy metals. My body can’t remove them as efficiently as other people. (I’m sure my love of sushi didn’t help either.)
During my search for answers, I had also opted for an organic acid test, a type of urinalysis that measures metabolic byproducts. Results showed half a dozen GI bacterial infections, including candida.
I was so relieved to get some clarity. But when the doctor who diagnosed me grew unresponsive, I decided it was time to take things into my own hands. I started treating myself as my own patient zero.
The long journey towards healing
I got into herbalism and started taking many different minerals, herbs, and supplements to help detox the mercury from my system. From charcoal to chlorophyll to multivitamins, at one point I was taking 30 supplements a day, so I started to scale back and focus on getting these things mostly from food and herbs.
Next, I revamped my diet. I wanted to heal my gut and my hormones, so I focused on high-quality protein and fat and paired back on carbs and high-FODMAP foods. I also became interested in biohacking.
Breathwork served as a kind of medicine for me too. Through breathing, we can change the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels within the body and stimulate the vagus nerve. I learned to breathe through my belly, instead of sucking in all the time. I would practice conscious breathing upon waking up while waiting for the water to boil, while commuting, while doing my skincare, or while lying down waiting to fall asleep at night.
After years of being in pain and not knowing why, my body began to feel safe again. Now it’s the safest home I have.
I also started to prioritize time outdoors again. Having moved from a small town in Italy to Boston and later New York, I found myself craving nature. I started spending more time outside, whether it was going to Central Park or just walking along the Hudson River. This was a game-changer for me. Being in nature triggers the release of certain neurotransmitters. Prioritizing nature, even if it looked different in a big city than it did back home, completely changed my relationship with New York.
Acupuncture was also an essential part of my healing journey. The practitioners I worked with opened up a whole new world to me; the world of spiritual health.
Through meditation, breathwork, and visualization, I was able to connect with my body in a way I never had before. After years of being in pain and not knowing why, my body began to feel safe again. Now it’s the safest home I have.
Eventually, I got my mercury levels down, healed from the candida infection, and got my period back. There wasn’t one quick fix to my issues. It was a long journey that required approaching my health from all angles. I had to address my mental health and unpack childhood trauma, and look not just at what I was eating but how I was connecting to my surroundings.
What I've learned along the way
My journey not only helped deepen my understanding of the female body but also transformed my approach to nutrition. Today, I work as a dietitian helping other women find the practices that work for them. My advice for anyone starting on their own healing journey is to keep looking and keep advocating for yourself until you get answers—because your health should never a mystery.
