I also started to prioritize time outdoors again. Having moved from a small town in Italy to Boston and later New York, I found myself craving nature. I started spending more time outside, whether it was going to Central Park or just walking along the Hudson River. This was a game-changer for me. Being in nature triggers the release of certain neurotransmitters. Prioritizing nature, even if it looked different in a big city than it did back home, completely changed my relationship with New York.