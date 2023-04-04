“I never, ever go to bed without washing my face. I’m always completely shocked when friends admit to me that they may not. It’s something that I’m just really good at.

“I have to admit something though. They discontinued the face cleanser that I used, a Cetaphil antibacterial cleansing bar. So I bought it in bulk while I could still get some. I frantically ran around to every drug store and supermarket. I have so much of it, and I’m so obsessive about using it. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I run out. I always look for it when I’m in other countries, because just maybe they didn’t discontinue it there.

“I travel so much for work, so I’ll take a knife to cut a sliver off to take with me in a Ziploc bag. That way if I leave it or forget it somewhere, it's not a whole thing. My husband, my sweet husband, has left bars in the hotel showers before. So I told him, You're not in charge of it anymore, I’m in charge of the soap. Plus, this way you’re not using hotel stuff, those little bottles. Listen, I’m from the Midwest, so I see a little bottle of free shit, and it’s really hard not to take it. But having my little sliver of bar soap helps me avoid all that.

"I would encourage people to use bars of soap, because if you get a good one, it’s better for the environment. And they sell all kinds now, without even any packaging at all.

“Or sometimes I’ll use oil, too. For one winter I was working in New York City, and my skin was getting really dry. So I started washing my face every day with olive oil. I found a recipe on Pinterest: One quarter castor oil to three quarters olive oil. That winter so many people were asking me what I was doing to my skin!”