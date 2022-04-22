For The Tarot Lovers: Pulling This One Card Is A Sure Sign To Take Action

Kicking off the suit of Wands, the Ace of Wands can be thought of as an invitation to start again, just as it begins the suit. As tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt explains, pulling this card is like a full-bodied yes. "It’s a jolt of inspiration, excitement, or an intuitive download that says, Go for it. Do this thing," she tells mbg.

Wands represent the element of fire in tarot, Vanderveldt adds, so consider this ace like a first spark or desire for something. "It’s life force, spirit, and positive motion," she says, asking you to get started.