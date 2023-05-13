When thinking about the general meaning of the Ace of Swords, consider what both aces and the suit of Swords are all about. According to tarot expert and astrologer Alysia LaPenna, the four aces in your deck relate to new beginnings, new possibilities, and new potential.

Whichever suit the ace is in will offer clues into where exactly that new beginning lies, and in the case of Swords, it typically has to do wit mental energy, or even communication.

As astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa previously told mindbodygreen, the suit of swords is connected to the element of air, as well as the mental realm, whether that's intellect and thoughts, or how those thoughts manifest. With this suit, Matassa often considers what the cards reveal about "getting entangled with thought patterns and stories we tell ourselves."

And as LePenna tells mindbodygreen, the Ace of Swords, then, often speaks to a mental breakthrough, newfound clarity, and also success. As you can see in the imagery of the card, she explains, a hand is emerging from a white cloud, indicating divine inspiration and insight.

"And at the top, there's a crown with a wreath over it, which is success and victory. But in the background, you do see the mountains in the distance," LaPenna notes. Those mountains could indicate some sort of challenge, so while it might not be easy, this card suggests you're going to need mental clarity and resiliency to navigate the path, she says.