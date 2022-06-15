Looking To Manifest Abundance In Your Life? This Could Be A Good Sign

What To Know If You Pulled The Ace Of Pentacles Tarot Card (+ What To Do About It)
Whether you want insight into the past, answers about the present, or a look into the future, a tarot reading is a good place to start. Each of the 72 cards in your standard tarot deck has a different meaning, and in the case of the Ace of Pentacles, this card is an auspicious sign that you can manifest abundance. Here's what to know next time you pull it.
What does the Ace of Pentacles card mean?
The Ace of Pentacles is depicted by a hand emerging from a cloud holding a coin (pentacle). In the background, a pathway leads to an archway through which you can see a mountain. As tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt explains to mbg, the pentacles suit relates to the material world, and the Earth element.
And this ace, in particular, she notes, is pure Earth element. "Think Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn vibes," she explains, adding, "Like all the Aces, it's an invitation or an offering to work with the element in a new way."
So in the case of Earth, which again, is about the material world, this card represents an opportunity for "a new way of working with the themes of security, alignment, satisfaction, abundance, the body's wisdom, nature, support, and your soul's work," according to Vanderveldt.
She also notes that this card suggests now is a good time to plant seeds for whatever it is you would like to happen in the future, "with the knowledge that you'll have to put in the attention and care if you want to see results."
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Ace of Pentacles in a reading about love or a relationship, Vanderveldt says it can indicate potential for grounded connection and a secure, solid bond. And given this card is all about first steps, she adds it can encourage you to plant seeds for a new phase of the relationship in question, with the intention of it growing stronger.
"Get clear on what you want and you can begin to prepare the foundations now," she says, adding that just as plants require special care, "relationships are also living, changing things that require our care and attention."
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled the Ace of Pentacles in reverse in a love reading, according to Vanderveldt this means you're in a time to leave the familiar behind. "The garden gate, path, and mountain imagery in the Smith Rider Waite card suggests that leaving what you've known or always done in the past might be called for—and self-trust will be essential," Vanderveldt explains, adding, "Be willing to make a change if something's not meeting your standards."
On top of that, this card can also indicate a phase of newness that could feel unstable or ungrounded, she says, recommending to check in with your body's wisdom "to see if it's the good kind of nervousness or the trauma bond kind."
What does it mean for professional and financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a reading about your career or finances, this ace represents a great opportunity that's in front of you, according to Vanderveldt, so long as you're open to receiving it. "Let nature be your guide here," she suggests, adding, "You'll know it's a yes when it feels generative and sustainable, not extractive." Check in with yourself and how your body is feeling, and only say yes if it feels good.
When pulled in reverse:
According to Vanderveldt, the Ace of Pentacles here can indicate a need to get clear on what real abundance means to you. For example, if you are satisfied with how much you're making but don't feel you have enough time, ask yourself if it's really worth it. "There might be an unconventional option that requires you to make an unexpected or paradoxical move to get the outcome you're looking for," Vanderveldt adds.
What does it mean for challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you've asked the cards about a challenge you're currently facing or will face, Vanderveldt notes that all aces, and the Ace of Pentacles especially, want you to work with them. "So while there's a bunch of potential here," she explains, "it's not passive—you have to actively work with the Ace of Pentacles to get the most out of it. If you're willing to do that, payoff in some form is likely."
And keep in mind here that this suit deals with material things, so if you're curious about a challenge, it could have something to do with your personal material world.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, Vanderveldt tells mbg, the Ace of Pentacles can be encouragement to build a secure internal foundation first and foremost. "Security can be a tricky beast. While you don't want it to hold you back, you also don't want to make poor decisions by pretending you don't need security," she explains.
In order to foster that internal foundation, she adds, "think things like body care (regular meals, good sleep, time outside, movement, etc.), setting up simple financial systems, or keeping commitments to yourself."
The takeaway.
The bottom line is, if you pulled the Ace of Pentacles, the general vibe is that you have a chance to plant seeds and make strides toward something you're seeking in life, with an emphasis on material things like money, abundance, and the body.