Looking To Manifest Abundance In Your Life? This Could Be A Good Sign

The Ace of Pentacles is depicted by a hand emerging from a cloud holding a coin (pentacle). In the background, a pathway leads to an archway through which you can see a mountain. As tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt explains to mbg, the pentacles suit relates to the material world, and the Earth element.

And this ace, in particular, she notes, is pure Earth element. "Think Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn vibes," she explains, adding, "Like all the Aces, it's an invitation or an offering to work with the element in a new way."

So in the case of Earth, which again, is about the material world, this card represents an opportunity for "a new way of working with the themes of security, alignment, satisfaction, abundance, the body's wisdom, nature, support, and your soul's work," according to Vanderveldt.

She also notes that this card suggests now is a good time to plant seeds for whatever it is you would like to happen in the future, "with the knowledge that you'll have to put in the attention and care if you want to see results."