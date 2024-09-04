Advertisement
The One Underrated Fruit This PhD Loves For Longevity
If someone asked you to choose the healthiest fruit (a difficult question, we know), you might opt for oranges or another vitamin-C-rich staple. While vitamin C content is a great reason to add fruit to your daily menu, there are some unsuspecting players that provide even more of an antioxidant boost.
We got the chance to speak with longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, where he shared his all-time favorite fruit for longevity. Here, we'll explain why it's a winner.
Why cantaloupe is A+ for longevity
It may not be the most popular fruit to bring to the party (a fresh bowl of berries and cream is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, no?), but cantaloupe is Sinclair's top choice for a longer life span. "As a fruit, that's the most nutritious you can get," he says.
Specifically, its orange-inducing pigment is chock-full of antioxidants. This sunset-like hue comes from the carotenoid beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. And vitamin A provides a long list of benefits, including immune, eye, skin, and reproductive health.
That's a whole lot of goodness from one tasty yet unsuspecting melon. Plus, it's a high-fiber melon, meaning it's beneficial for blood sugar regulation.
Cantaloupe is also high in vitamin C, which isn't naturally produced in the body. That's why experts (like integrative medicine doctor Taz Bhatia, M.D.) recommend eating cantaloupe to increase nutrient intake and support healthy aging.
Finally, cantaloupe is super hydrating—we're talking 90% water content and plenty of electrolytes—and proper hydration is crucial for longevity.
The takeaway
You may deem oranges the queen of vitamin-C-rich fruits, but cantaloupe might just pass up sweet citrus given its added vitamin A.
At the end of the day, the important thing is to consume whole foods that you enjoy and get variety into your diet when you can. Sinclair shared even more of his standout staples, a few of which you can read about here, or feel free to tune into the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to hear all of his longevity tips.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD