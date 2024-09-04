Skip to Content
Functional Food

The One Underrated Fruit This PhD Loves For Longevity

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
September 04, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Ivan / Getty Images
September 04, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If someone asked you to choose the healthiest fruit (a difficult question, we know), you might opt for oranges or another vitamin-C-rich staple. While vitamin C content is a great reason to add fruit to your daily menu, there are some unsuspecting players that provide even more of an antioxidant boost.

We got the chance to speak with longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, where he shared his all-time favorite fruit for longevity. Here, we'll explain why it's a winner. 

Why cantaloupe is A+ for longevity

It may not be the most popular fruit to bring to the party (a fresh bowl of berries and cream is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, no?), but cantaloupe is Sinclair's top choice for a longer life span. "As a fruit, that's the most nutritious you can get," he says.

Specifically, its orange-inducing pigment is chock-full of antioxidants. This sunset-like hue comes from the carotenoid beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. And vitamin A provides a long list of benefits, including immune, eye, skin, and reproductive health.

That's a whole lot of goodness from one tasty yet unsuspecting melon. Plus, it's a high-fiber melon, meaning it's beneficial for blood sugar regulation.

Cantaloupe is also high in vitamin C, which isn't naturally produced in the body. That's why experts (like integrative medicine doctor Taz Bhatia, M.D.) recommend eating cantaloupe to increase nutrient intake and support healthy aging.

Finally, cantaloupe is super hydrating—we're talking 90% water content and plenty of electrolytes—and proper hydration is crucial for longevity.

The takeaway

You may deem oranges the queen of vitamin-C-rich fruits, but cantaloupe might just pass up sweet citrus given its added vitamin A.

At the end of the day, the important thing is to consume whole foods that you enjoy and get variety into your diet when you can. Sinclair shared even more of his standout staples, a few of which you can read about here, or feel free to tune into the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to hear all of his longevity tips.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

