Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

Do These 5 Yoga Poses Before Bed If A Meal Has You Bloated

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 03, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman sleeping in bed
Image by fizkes / iStock
January 03, 2025

If you want to give your gut a hand in digesting a heavy dinner, there are a ton of stretches and yoga postures you can do to help beat bloat—and some of them can even help you get to sleep easier, too.

This quick 5-pose yoga sequence can be done just before bed (and actually right in your bed, if you wanted) so you can fall asleep without feeling stuffed.

1.

Seated forward fold:

Image by mbg creative
  1. Come into a seated position, with legs stretched out long (bend your knees if needed). 
  2. Stretch your arms overhead, then hinge at your hips and allow your arms to fold over your legs. 
  3. Hold for at least 30 seconds.
  4. When you're ready, make your way to your back for half-wind-relieving pose.
2.

Half-wind-relieving pose:

Image by mbg creative
  1. Lie on your back.
  2. Hug your right knee into your chest. Hold your knee close to you, and start to sway it side to side. Create circles with your knee, massaging out your belly.
  3. Repeat for five to eight breaths. Then repeat on the left side.
  4. Continue to reclined twist.
3.

Reclined twist:

Image by mbg creative
  1. While lying on your back, bring both knees into your chest.
  2. Slowly allow them to fall to the right side. Let your left hand extend out to the side, and bring your gaze to your right hand.
  3. Hold for five to eight breaths, then slowly bring your legs back up to center, and repeat on the left side.
  4. Bring your knees back to center, and roll side to side for a couple of moments.
  5. Make your way to child's pose.
4.

Child's pose:

Image by mbg Creative
  1. From tabletop, sit back onto your heels with the toes together and the knees out wide.
  2. Reach and extend your fingertips forward, allowing your forehead to rest on the mat.
  3. Lengthen from the hips up to the fingertips.
  4. Breathe here for as long as you like.
5.

Legs up the wall:

Image by Claire Grieves / Contributor
  1. Start by sitting down facing a wall, with a block or folded blanket underneath you if desired.
  2. Lay your upper body down, and extend your legs up the wall.
  3. Your sitz bones don't need to be touching the wall, so adjust to a length that feels comfortable for you.
  4. Legs should be relatively active but not completely stiff.
  5. Hold for around 10 minutes, breathing gently.

The takeaway

Nothing can keep you tossing and turning quite like feeling stuffed or bloated. Tht's why this quick sequence will help you digest, de-bloat, and get to sleep with ease. (And if you need some extra help in the de-bloating department, check out our favorite probiotics, chosen by a nutrition Ph.D.)

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows
Motivation

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows

Merrell Readman

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows
Motivation

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows

Merrell Readman

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows
Motivation

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows

Merrell Readman

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows
Motivation

Does The Time of Your Workout Impact Strength Gains? What The Research Shows

Merrell Readman

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.