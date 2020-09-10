How Treating My Sinus Infection Cleared My Acne

When winter rolls in, it can seem all but inevitable to pick up the sniffles—putting a serious buzzkill on your holiday party plans. When this happens, I know my body is telling me to slow down and kick the self-care into high gear. Every year, I always seem to get a sinus infection, and my mission is always the same: Get rid of it ASAP.

Luckily, through lots of experiments and working as a health coach, I've picked up a few tricks that can help to ease the discomfort of winter health woes. They've completely stopped my sinus infection in its tracks. But what came next was totally unexpected. My stubborn breakout started to heal after a few days of dedicated commitment to this routine. My acne-prone skin suddenly looked much clearer and brighter—without changing any of my skin care products!

I mapped out what I had changed and what I was doing differently. Here's the full rundown of my sinus—and, it turns out, acne—fighting routine: