Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You

This bright, tropical collagen smoothie will leave you and your skin glowing!* The smoothie’s coconut water base hydrates while delivering nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, plus mangoes for an extra boost of the skin-brightening vitamin. The spinach contains vitamin A, which can help support skin rejuvenation and manage free radicals. The pumpkin seed butter is a great source of healthy fats, which will are not only essential for skin health, but also help keep you full and satisfied.