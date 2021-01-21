Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You
This bright, tropical collagen smoothie will leave you and your skin glowing!* The smoothie’s coconut water base hydrates while delivering nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, plus mangoes for an extra boost of the skin-brightening vitamin. The spinach contains vitamin A, which can help support skin rejuvenation and manage free radicals. The pumpkin seed butter is a great source of healthy fats, which will are not only essential for skin health, but also help keep you full and satisfied.
The other small-but-mighty nutrient boost in this smoothie is ashwagandha, an adaptogen known to reduce stress and have powerful antioxidant properties. Lastly, we can't forget collagen: Collagen supplements, along with vitamin C, have been shown to support skin elasticity and hydration, as well as smooth the appearance of fine lines. Plus, collagen adds even more protein to the confection, making this whip-thick smoothie even more satisfying.*
Tropical protein-packed lunch smoothie.
Yields one serving
Ingredients:
- 1 cup coconut water
- ½ cup frozen banana
- 1 scoop mbg's grass-fed collagen+
- ½ cup frozen mango
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seed butter (I like this option, but you can always use almond or peanut butter if you don't have).
- 1 tsp ashwagandha root powder
Directions:
- Place all the ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- Pour into a glass, and top with pumpkin seeds or more nut butter to make it extra filling!