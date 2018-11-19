The world of retinoids is nothing if not confusing. To clarify, "retinoid" is an umbrella term that refers to any vitamin A derivative. There are several skin care ingredients that contain retinoids, and it's important to understand how they differ in potency and efficacy. For example, "Retinol is over-the-counter (no prescription needed) and is a natural derivative of vitamin A," Whitney Bowe, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, told mbg. In other words, it's a retinoid you can buy at the drugstore or at any beauty product retailer.

Retinoic acid is another retinoid and is stronger than retinol. This is the active ingredient that's typically found in prescription topicals like Retin-A and Tretinoin. There isn't much research comparing the efficacy of different retinoids, but one study confirmed that retinoic acid is stronger and more effective than all-trans retinol, or vitamin A. This is because "our enzymes work to convert [retinol] into retinoic acid," which happens after we apply it to the skin versus applying retinoic acid to the skin directly, according to Dr. Bowe.

"Better" is a subjective word—it all depends on your skin type. Conventional over-the-counter and prescription retinoids work by forcing your skin to peel, a process the internet has unfortunately dubbed the "retinoid uglies." But there's a new wave of natural products that use vitamin-A-containing ingredients like rosehip oil, beta-carotene or provitamin A, and bakuchiol, an antioxidant that mimics retinol, to a much gentler effect.