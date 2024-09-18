Occasionally I make a point of using it as a reading room or for video chatting with loved ones, opening the blinds to let in natural light, and playing some soft, healing music or nature sounds. (I also keep a few crystals in there.) Unused or rarely used spaces can sometimes attract odd energies that may view the space as a safe place to camp out. You can call in a spirit guide to anchor the space or put some spirit animal figurines or images in the space to protect it.