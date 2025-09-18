After you feel your skin is satisfyingly plump and hydrated (again, some days it may be five layers; others, it may be 15), feel free to carry on with your serums, moisturizers, and the like. Sometimes Yoon even chooses to skip the serum, especially after a more intense 30-layer method. "I'll sometimes feel like my skin's OK," she explains. But you surely can follow up with more nourishment if you so choose; antioxidant-rich serums might absorb even better after your skin is so amply hydrated. Nevertheless, always follow up with a moisturizer or oil (you want to lock in all the hydration you just spent ample time patting in, no?).