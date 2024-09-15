If you're up for it, incorporating sound into your practice can also help boost its benefits. The ones that I suggest correspond to the chakras, a system of energy centers that can be activated to promote grounding and mental alertness. And if you're working from home, who's going to hear you? The sounds aren't religious, so don't worry about chanting to a deity you don't believe in. If family or roommates are around, invite them to get weird with you.