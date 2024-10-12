Don't have essential oils on hand? Chamomile tea can also be applied to bug bites for some relief, and honey, aloe, and oatmeal all have anti-itch properties too. Ciraldo also says that applying an ice cube to a new bite as soon as you see it can help prevent redness and irritation down the line. One thing that won't help? A hot shower, so avoid those after a long and bug-filled day outside. If irritating lesions or rashes persist for days or start to spread, she recommends consulting your primary care physician or derm.