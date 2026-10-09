5 Weird Things You Can’t Do While Taking Creatine, From An RD
It seems like everyone is taking creatine these days. And that’s a good thing! Creatine is the most well-researched supplement on the market. Hundreds of studies have consistently shown that taking creatine helps you build more muscle and strength from your workouts than you would otherwise.* Plus, the compound also supports mental energy and cognition.*
Because creatine is so well researched, we know a lot about the best ways to take it and what to avoid in order to reap the full benefits.
So if you’ve been taking creatine and wondering why you aren�’t noticing a difference yet (or you’ve tried it before and felt underwhelmed), your routine could likely use a few tweaks. Here are 5 things to avoid while taking creatine.
Start & stop it randomly
Creatine supplements help saturate (or maintain saturation of) the creatine stores in your muscles and brain. Creatine has the most beneficial impact on the body when these stores are saturated. That means consistency is crucial. Taking it every day helps your muscles maintain higher levels of creatine over time, which is what allows you to reap its benefits.
You also don't need to stress about taking it at the exact same time every day. Pick a time that fits naturally into your routine (like adding it to your coffee, smoothie, or morning water bottle) and stick with it.
Expect same-day results
Creatine isn't a supplement you take and suddenly feel working (although there is some research that taking larger doses can give you more mental energy and stamina).* It has a more gradual start.
You may notice initial improvements in muscle strength, power, and workout performance within the first couple of weeks of taking creatine consistently.*†
By around four weeks, your muscle creatine stores are likely close to fully saturated. At this stage, creatine can help combat muscle soreness. Beyond that, it supports everything from cognitive function to lean muscle mass, physical performance, and whole-body strength.*†
Fall short on protein
Creatine can help you get more out of your strength-training routine, but it can't do the job of protein. While creatine helps replenish your muscles' energy stores during exercise, protein provides the amino acids your body needs to build and repair muscle tissue.
Aim to get 30+ grams of protein at each meal (and 10 grams at snacks)—prioritizing quality sources like fish, poultry, eggs, Greek yogurt, and meat. Not sure where to start? Follow this zero-stress guide to eat more protein and enjoy your meals.
Skimp on hydration
First of all, you should never skimp on hydration. Every system in your body works better when you are well hydrated. And creatine and water intake go hand in hand.
When you take creatine, more water is drawn into your muscle cells, which is part of how creatine helps increase muscle creatine stores. So while you don't need to dramatically increase your water intake just because you're taking creatine, it's a good reminder to stay on top of your hydration.
Take on an empty stomach
There's nothing inherently wrong with taking creatine on an empty stomach. Creatine has an excellent safety profile, and you don't need to take it with food for your body to absorb it.*†
That said, some people feel better taking creatine with or right after a meal (that’s what I always do). Taking it on an empty stomach can cause some digestive discomfort, like bloating or an upset stomach, in certain people. If that's you, there's no reason to tough it out.
Try mixing your creatine into a meal (like oatmeal or yogurt bowl), smoothie, or post-workout snack instead. Or sip on a flavored creatine drink mix alongside a meal.
How much to take & which is the best?
In order to reap creatine’s muscle benefits, look for creatine powders (not gummies) that provide 3-5 grams of creatine monohydrate. It’s this daily 3- to 5-gram dose that takes about a month to fully saturate your creatine stores.
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is one of the most unique and cleanest options you’ll find.
Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate (the ideal daily dose for most people) in addition to two grams of taurine (an amino acid that also supports performance, recovery, and longevity).*
- If you're looking for more metabolic support, we recommend this formula, pairs creatine with veld grape extract.
- If you’re looking to target brain health, this creatine powder includes 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline (a neuronutrient that supports memory).*
The Takeaway
Creatine is one of those supplements where consistency really does pay off. Take it daily, give it a few weeks to work its way up in your system, and pair it with the basics your body needs to build muscle (enough protein, plenty of fluids, and regular strength training).